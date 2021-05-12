LOCAL BRIEFS: Cooper steps down as Hurley football coach

PREP FOOTBALL
Cooper steps down at Hurley
Austin Cooper has resigned as the football, tennis and boys basketball coach at Hurley High School.
“My wife recently graduated pharmacy school and after a lot of praying on the decision, we have decided to move to allow her to accept a position in Christiansburg, Virginia,” Cooper said. “It’s definitely a difficult decision, but one we thought was best for our family. Hurley is home and it always will be. I love the school, the community, and my players. It will always be a part of me. I could never explain what it meant to be the head coach at Hurley High School. It was my dream job as a kid, and not many people can say they got the chance to live out their childhood dream.”
Cooper went 6-11 in two seasons leading the football program.
He was the 2019-20 Black Diamond District boys basketball coach of the year after leading the Rebels to a Region 1D tournament berth.
“I do plan to coach for a long time,” Cooper said. “I hope I can soon find the opportunity to be back on the sidelines and put in the work to lead more athletes on and off the field. I’m looking forward to the future and can’t wait for the next opportunity.”
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Counts earns NFCA regional honors
King sophomore pitcher Nikole Counts is the fourth individual, and first pitcher, to earn All-Southeast Region honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).
A graduate of Ridgeview High School, Counts was an All-Conference Carolinas first team selection, not only winning 14 games with a 1.88 ERA, but was also ranked region’s top 10 in four categories and the top 20 in six categories.
E&H ranked 15th in Division III
The Emory & Henry softball team is currently ranked 15th by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, falling from a high of ninth last week.
E&H (26-7, 13-3 ODAC), which fell in the tournament semifinals last week, awaits the announcement of the 48-team field for this year’s NCAA Division III Tournament that will be announced on May 17.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UVa-Wise finalizes schedule
The football team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise has finalized its 2021 schedule.
The Highland Cavaliers will host Virginia University-Lynchburg (Sept. 4), Carson-Newman (Sept. 25), Lenoir-Rhyne (Oct. 2), Newberry (Oct. 9) and Barton (Nov. 13).
Road games will be against East Tennessee State (Sept. 11), Mars Hill (Sept. 18), Tusculum (Oct. 16), Wingate (Oct. 23), Limestone (Oct. 30) and Catawba (Nov. 6).
The Cavs were 1-2 during the truncated 2021 spring season.
ETSU’s Holmes an All-America selection
East Tennessee State junior running back Quay Holmes has been tabbed to the AP FCS All-American second team. He earned Stats Perform FCS All-America first team honors earlier this week.
Holmes finished the season with 640 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, adding 399 kick-return yards in the process. Holmes accounted for 1,094 all-purpose yards this spring, ranking second in FCS football for all-purpose yards per game (182.3). Holmes, who was an All-Southern Conference first team selection, is third all-time in ETSU history in career rushing yards with 2,711.