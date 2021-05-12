LOCAL BRIEFS: Cooper steps down as Hurley football coach

“My wife recently graduated pharmacy school and after a lot of praying on the decision, we have decided to move to allow her to accept a position in Christiansburg, Virginia,” Cooper said. “It’s definitely a difficult decision, but one we thought was best for our family. Hurley is home and it always will be. I love the school, the community, and my players. It will always be a part of me. I could never explain what it meant to be the head coach at Hurley High School. It was my dream job as a kid, and not many people can say they got the chance to live out their childhood dream.”