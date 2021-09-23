 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Coley, Chilhowie win Hogo tournament
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Coley, Chilhowie win Hogo tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ChilhowieLogo

Chilhowie’s Chase Coley earned medalist honors as the Warriors won the team title at Thursday’s Hogoheegee District tournament at Wytheville Golf Club.

Coley shot a 76 to cruise to the individual title, beating teammate Will Barnes and Patrick Henry’s Carter Lester by 10 strokes.

Chilhowie finished with a team total of 369 and will be joined in next week’s Region 1D tournament by Smyth County rival Northwood. The Panthers finished with a 377.

The Region 1D tournament is Wednesday at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 3 Preview: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCAL BRIEFS: Chilhowie opens Hogoheegee by beating Patrtick Henry
Sports News

LOCAL BRIEFS: Chilhowie opens Hogoheegee by beating Patrtick Henry

  • Updated

Mari Beth Boardwine (Chilhowie), Makayla Harless (Rye Cove), Morgan Varney (Lebanon), Rachel Miller (West Ridge), Hannah Hodge (Sullivan East and Katy Creasy (Abingdon) led their schools to Tuesday wins on the volleyball court. Lana Lavinder and Abby Littleton led Tennessee High to a win on the pitch. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts