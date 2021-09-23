LOCAL BRIEFS: Coley, Chilhowie win Hogo tournament

Staff reports
Chilhowie’s Chase Coley earned medalist honors as the Warriors won the team title at Thursday’s Hogoheegee District tournament at Wytheville Golf Club.
Coley shot a 76 to cruise to the individual title, beating teammate Will Barnes and Patrick Henry’s Carter Lester by 10 strokes.
Chilhowie finished with a team total of 369 and will be joined in next week’s Region 1D tournament by Smyth County rival Northwood. The Panthers finished with a 377.
The Region 1D tournament is Wednesday at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!