LOCAL BRIEFS: Chilhowie opens Hogoheegee by beating Patrtick Henry

Mari Beth Boardwine had 13 kills and two blocks, Hannah Goodwin added 12 kills and eight digs and Josie Sheets tallied 22 assists, 13 digs and three kills to lead Chilhowie to a 25-22, 12-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-9 win over Hogoheegee District rival Patrick Henry on Tuesday night.
Chilhowie (7-4, 1-0) also received production from Hannah Manns (14 kills, 14 digs), Madison Prater (seven kills) and Chloe Adams (nine digs, seven assists, four kills).
Rye Cove 3, Castlewood 0
Makayla Harless supplied six kills and Eva Roach added 33 assists as the Eagles (9-2) cruised to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-12 win.
Rileigh Parsons added six kills for Rye Cove.
Thomas Walker 3, Twin Springs 1
Emma Dingus had 11 kills, Ryleigh Gillenwater had nine and Chloe Gilmer had seven in Twin Springs’ 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21 Cumberland District loss to the Pioneers.
Kaylee Keith dished out 11 assists, Amica Dooley had 25 digs and Jessica Burke and Lexie Austin had six kills apiece for the Titans.
Lebanon 3, Holston 1
Morgan Varney supplied 19 assists and 10 service points as the Pioneers (3-1) took a 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 25-10 win in a Hogoheegee District match.
Lily Gray (10 kills) and Alexis Horne (16 digs) also played well for Lebanon.
Gate City 3, Wise Central 0
The Blue Devils continued their dominant play with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-19 decision over Wise County Central in a Mountain 7 District showdown.
West Ridge 3, David Crockett 0
Rachel Miller clubbed 12 kills and eight digs and Casey Wampler contributed nine kills in leading the Wolves to a 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 Big 5 Conference win over the Pioneers.
Isabella Musick (seven kills), Marleigh Pendleton (31 assists) and Allie Jordan (20 digs) also contributed for West Ridge.
Sullivan East 3, Volunteer 1
Hannah Hodge connected for 16 kills as the Patriots earned a 25-21, 25-19, 20-25, 25-7 victory.
Avery Johnson (11 kills), Hayley Grubb (21 digs) and Mia Hoback (44 assists, 11 digs) also played well for East.
Abingdon 3, Lee High 0
Katy Creasy starred on offense and defense as the Falcons rolled to a 25-16, 25-8, 25-9 Mountain 7 District road victory.
Ella Kiser and Jennings Woods also played well for AHS.
Katie Hammonds paced Lee with four assists and five digs.
Carroll County 3, Marion 0
Amber Kimberlin had six assists and four kills, Ella Moss added five kills and Kaylyn Baggett tallied three blocks in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 non-district loss to the Cavaliers (7-3).
Lily Marshall paced Carroll County with 11 kills and four digs. Madison Stoukner had 11 kills and four blocks, while Carli Love added eight digs and three aces.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tennessee High 6, Volunteer 0
Lana Lavinder and Abby Littleton scored two goals apiece as the Vikings improved to 7-2-1.
Sophie Arnold and Skye Myers also scored for THS, while Bridget Flaherty earned the shutout.
LATE MONDAY
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Science Hill 3, Tennessee High
Madison Blair had 13 kills, Sophie Meade tallied 10 digs and six kills and Madison Curton added 17 assists and five kills in the Vikings’ 29-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 loss to the Hilltoppers in a battle of first place teams.
Marae Herrmann (five kills, five blocks), Marley Johns (five kills, four blocks), Sydnee Pendland (23 digs) and Eliza Rowe (16 assists) also contributed for the Vikings (16-4), who will host Abingdon today at 6 p.m. at Viking Hall.