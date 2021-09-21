LOCAL BRIEFS: Chilhowie opens Hogoheegee by beating Patrtick Henry

Carroll County 3, Marion 0

Amber Kimberlin had six assists and four kills, Ella Moss added five kills and Kaylyn Baggett tallied three blocks in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 non-district loss to the Cavaliers (7-3).

Lily Marshall paced Carroll County with 11 kills and four digs. Madison Stoukner had 11 kills and four blocks, while Carli Love added eight digs and three aces.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tennessee High 6, Volunteer 0

Lana Lavinder and Abby Littleton scored two goals apiece as the Vikings improved to 7-2-1.

Sophie Arnold and Skye Myers also scored for THS, while Bridget Flaherty earned the shutout.

LATE MONDAY

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Science Hill 3, Tennessee High

Madison Blair had 13 kills, Sophie Meade tallied 10 digs and six kills and Madison Curton added 17 assists and five kills in the Vikings’ 29-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 loss to the Hilltoppers in a battle of first place teams.