HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Check Saturday’s BHC website for Friday football results

Due to the Bristol Herald Courier’s recent change to publishing three days a week — Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday — and the very early deadlines required to meet press starts, the usual Friday night football coverage is not in Saturday’s print edition.

Readers are urged to visit the BHC website at heraldcourier.com/sports/ to catch up on what happened across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee on the football fields.

A brief recap of Friday games and a lookahead to the following weeks games will run in the following Tuesday edition.

‘Under the Lights’ available online

The Bristol Herald Courier’s “Under the Lights” football magazine is now available online and can be found under special sections at heraldcourier/com/sports/

It will be inserted into the print editions on Saturday, Sept. 2, and will be included in the weekly papers in Smyth, Wythe and Tazewell counties on Sept. 6.

“Under the Lights” is 92 pages covering 26 high school football teams in Virginia and Tennessee. It will include previews, schedules, rosters, photos and more.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Defending champ King picked second in Conference Carolinas

Defending Conference Carolinas women’s cross country champion King University has been picked to finish second in the preseason coaches poll, trailing Converse, which received six first place votes to five for the Tornado.

King is led by Sullivan East graduate Mandy Lowery, along with Emily Ward from Jonesborough, Tenn., and Morgan Whitley.

UNC Pembroke was picked to win the men’s title, while King was 12th. The Tornado men are led by Josh Booher (John Battle), Jordan Keith (Holston) and Mason Sanders (Sullivan Central).