LOCAL BRIEFS: Chase Owens goes 2-7 in NJPW tournament

Virginia High graduate Chase Owens compiled a 2-7 record at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s 31st annual G1 Climax tournament, which concluded on Oct. 21.

Owens had wins over Taichi and Hiroshi Tanashi, while suffering losses to Jeff Cobb, Evil, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tonga Tama, Yoshi-Hashi and eventual tournament champion Kazuchika Okada.

Owens, 31, has been wrestling since 2007 and is a former NJOW King of Pro Wrestling trophy holder and a three-time National Wrestling Alliance World Junior Heavyweight champ.

COLLEGE GOLF

E&H men, women win tourney

Emory & Henry College claimed both team titles and the Wasps at the individual champions at the Buzz-Off Invitational at Glenrochie Country Club.

The E&H men beat the University of Virginia’s College at Wise by three strokes on the men’s side. Freshman Alex Boone shot back-to-back rounds of two-over 74 to win the individual title, beating Alex Arnold (George Wythe) of UVa-Wise by two strokes.

Emory & Henry’s women’s squad beat Mars Hill on a scorecard playoff and freshman Lexi Humbert (Greeneville) was medalist, edging Mars Hill’s Chelsea Baker by one stroke.