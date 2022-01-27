LOCAL BRIEFS: Change in plans at Lonesome Pine Raceway

MOTORSPORTS

Change in plans at LPR

According to a post on the Lonesome Pine Raceway Facebook page, the new Raceway MGMT Group will not be operating the Coeburn, Virginia, track this season because of a failure to come to terms on a “lease to own” agreement with facility owner Bobby Hill.

Jeff Roark, who was hired at the general manager at the start of this year, had no comment on the matter Thursday.

This was to be the 50th anniversary season at the high-banked LPR facility.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU back to losing ways

Demi Burdick had 15 points and eight rebounds, but East Tennessee State fell to Furman 68-54 in Southern Conference action.

ETSU (2-16, 1-4), which snapped a 13-game losing skid last Saturday against Western Carolina, was outscored 21-13 in the third quarter as the Paladins pulled away behind 27 points by Tierra Hodges.

Jakyhia Davis had 11 points and Carly Hooks added 10 for the Bucs. Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson scored two points, while Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) did not score.

Hokies sweep Cavaliers

Georgia Amoore had 21 points and Aisha Sheppard added 10 to lead Virginia Tech to a 71-42 ACC win to sweep the season series from Virginia.

Azana Baines added 11 rebounds for the Hokies (15-5, 7-2), which also defeated Virginia 69-52 on Jan. 18.

Virginia (3-14, 0-7), which remains winless in the ACC, was paced by Amandine Toi with 13 points and 11 by Mir McLean.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King still on top of NWCA rankings

Freshmen Montana DeLawder and Chey Bowman have led King to the top spot in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) poll. DeLawder (130) pounds) and Bowman (170) are ranked first in their individual weight classes.

King, which recently won its fifth NWCA National Duals title in program history, is currently 7-0 on the season, and the only school with an individual ranked in all 10 weight classes.

Sage Mortimer (116), Ana Luciano (136) and Ashlynn Ortega (143) are second in their weight classes.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King picked 3rd in Conference Carolinas

The King softball team is the preseason selection to finish third in Conference Carolinas.

King, which received two first place votes, finished behind Mount Olive and UNC Pembroke. Seven of the 13 league squads picked up at least one first place vote.

King, which finished 25-16 last season, will be led by pitcher Nikole Counts (Ridgeview), catcher Rikkelle Miller and first baseman Carly Turner. The Tornado opens its season by hosting the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Feb. 15.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Tornado chasing North Greenville

The King baseball team has been selected to finish eighth in the 11-team Conference Carolinas.

The Tornado finished well behind North Greenville, which got seven first place votes, and Mount Olice, which got the other four.

King, which finished 14-24 last season, will be led by pitcher Drew Moore and infielders Junior Renwick and Robbie Scott. The Tornado will open its season by host hosting UVa-Wise on Feb. 8.

LATE WEDNESDAY

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung flirts with tripe-double

Mac McClung (Gate City) had 15 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and five turnovers for the South Bay Lakers on Wednesday night in their 127-124 overtime G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

A 6-foot-2 rookie guard, McClung is averaging 20.2 points, 6.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 19 G League games this season.