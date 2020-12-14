 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Central, East players earn All-TSSAA Region 1-4A honors

Sullivan Central High School had six football players earn All-TSSAA Region 1-4A honors, while Sullivan East had five make the list.

Will Nottingham, Connor Wilson, Peyton Greene, Preston Staubus, Nick Harrison and Jacob Wise made the cut for Sullivan Central, while Grant Cornett, Zach Strouth and Tanner Scalf of the Cougars were honorable-mention selections.

Ethan Bradford, Hunter Brown, Luke Hare, Owen Laprade and Clayton Ivester represented Sullivan East on the squad, with Mason Arrington, Dylan Lopez and Caleb Smith were honorable-mention picks.

Central’s Cale Bryant and East’s Dominic Cross were among six guys named as newcomers of the year in the league.

Parker Hughes of state champion Elizabethton was selected as the region player of the year.

