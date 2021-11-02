LOCAL BRIEFS: Celebration of Life to be held for Dale Burns

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
Celebration of Life to be held for Burns
The Tennessee High School Athletic Department will host a Celebration of Life for longtime Vikings’ boys basketball coach Dale Burns on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Viking Hall from 2-4 p.m.
Burns, who died on Sept. 7 after a brief illness, coached at Tennessee High for 27 years, while also becoming a co-founder of the popular Arby’s Classic.
Burns continued to be active late in life, having accepted the role as director of the Youth Sports Program for the Bristol Tennessee City Schools.
Pastor Steve Playl will preside over the service, which is open to the public. Masks are optional.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
E&H stings Bruins
Tennessee High graduate Carley Williams had 12 kills, Paige Halcrow dished out 19 assists and Sarah Moore had 17 digs to lead the Wasps to a 17-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22 win at Carolina University.
Marissa Snapp (15 assists) and Virginia High graduate Camden Jones (15 digs, two aces) also contributed to the Wasps, who improved to 13-11.
Crusaders calm Tornado
Julie Ward had eight kills and 12 digs, but King dropped a 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 Conference Carolinas home decision to powerhouse North Greenville.
Katie Harless (Abingdon) had 11 digs and Georgia Davis added 10. Ward also had two aces in the loss.
Lions roar past Cavaliers
Kaylee Scarce had 11 digs and Rylee Waye (Dobyns-Bennett) had nine assists and seven digs, but UVa-Wise dropped a 25-7, 25-7, 25-16 Southern Atlantic Conference home match to Mars Hill.
Matelyn Gibson (Abingdon) added nine digs and Adison Minor had six kills in the loss for the Highland Cavaliers (4-18), who are 0-14 in SAC play.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
SWCC opens victorious
Southwest Virginia Community College opened its season with a 106-91 win over the Milligan College junior varsity team.
The Flying Eagles also have preseason scrimmage wins over Alice Lloyd (91-83), Experience Academy (96-92) and the Oak Hill Academy Red team 118-80.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ETSU ranked 14th in FCS polls
The East Tennessee State football is ranked 14th in both the most recent Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the AFCA Coaches polls, the ninth straight week the Bucs have been listed in both major polls.
ETSU (7-1) will host No. 18 VMI on Saturday in what is the first Top-25 showdown in Greene Stadium history. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
It is the first time the Bucs have hosted a home game when both opponents are ranked since Oct. 30, 1999 when the No. 18 Buccaneers hosted No. 4 Georgia Southern in the Mini-Dome.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
Ortega to compete in U23 Worlds in Serbia
King University senior women’s wrestler Ashlyn Ortega will compete in the U23 World Championships beginning on Thursday and continuing into Friday in Belgrade, Serbia
Ortega, who will wrestle at 65 kilograms, is a three-time All-American at King at 143 pounds. Ortega, who finished as a runner-up in the NCWW National Championships last season, completed in the U.S. Olympic Trials earlier this year, in addition to the Senior World Trials. She was also a 2016 Cadet World team member and won the 2022 U23 Nationals.
She defeated Alara Boyd of McKendree University in May to earn her second career age-group spot on the World team.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU hosts Lane tonight in exhibition
The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team will host Lane College in an exhibition game tonight at Brooks Gym at 7 p.m.
Led by first-year head coach Simon Harris, the Buccaneers will play the Dragons, an NCAA Division II team from Franklin, Tenn., that didn’t play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ETSU is expected to be led this year by Carly Hooks and Jakhyia Davis, both of whom earned Southern Conference all-freshman honors during last season’s 4-16 campaign. ETSU, which opens its regular season on Nov. 9 at Cleveland State, has eight newcomers, including four Division I transfers. Two local high school freshmen include Sarah Thompson (Gate City) and Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe).
ETSU was picked to finish seventh in both the Southern Conference preseason coaches and media polls.