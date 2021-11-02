LOCAL BRIEFS: Celebration of Life to be held for Dale Burns

It is the first time the Bucs have hosted a home game when both opponents are ranked since Oct. 30, 1999 when the No. 18 Buccaneers hosted No. 4 Georgia Southern in the Mini-Dome.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Ortega to compete in U23 Worlds in Serbia

King University senior women’s wrestler Ashlyn Ortega will compete in the U23 World Championships beginning on Thursday and continuing into Friday in Belgrade, Serbia

Ortega, who will wrestle at 65 kilograms, is a three-time All-American at King at 143 pounds. Ortega, who finished as a runner-up in the NCWW National Championships last season, completed in the U.S. Olympic Trials earlier this year, in addition to the Senior World Trials. She was also a 2016 Cadet World team member and won the 2022 U23 Nationals.

She defeated Alara Boyd of McKendree University in May to earn her second career age-group spot on the World team.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU hosts Lane tonight in exhibition

The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team will host Lane College in an exhibition game tonight at Brooks Gym at 7 p.m.