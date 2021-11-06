 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Celebration of Life to be held for Dale Burns on Sunday
LOCAL BRIEFS: Celebration of Life to be held for Dale Burns on Sunday

The Tennessee High School Athletic Department will host a Celebration of Life for longtime Vikings’ boys basketball coach Dale Burns on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Viking Hall from 2-4 p.m.

Burns, who died on Sept. 7 after a brief illness, coached at Tennessee High for 27 years, while also becoming a co-founder of the popular Arby’s Classic.

Burns continued to be active late in life, having accepted the role as director of the Youth Sports Program for the Bristol Tennessee City Schools.

Pastor Steve Playl will preside over the service, which is open to the public. Masks are optional.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SWCC wins over Fayetteville Tech

Liyah French (Holston) scored 24 points to set the pace for Southwest Virginia Community College as the Flying Eagles opened the season with a 79-45 win over Fayetteville Tech on Saturday.

DJ Jarnigan added 11 points in the win.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King loses third straight

Francis Marion earned a 25-20, 25-13, 25-11 Conference Carolinas win over the King University Tornado. Julie Ward had six kills for King (15-13, 10-17), which has lost three in a row.

UVa-Wise drops ninth straight

Newberry notched a rather easy 25-7, 25-11, 25-15 South Atlantic Conference victory over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and sent the Highland Cavaliers to their ninth straight defeat.

Freshman Morgan Blevins (Abingdon) led UVa-Wise (4-20, 0-16) with six kills.

