COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Cavs sweep the Blues

McKenna Falwell hit a grand slam to highlight a 10-0 second game home win for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise over Bluefield State on Wednesday afternoon.

Mallory McKnight also homered and drove in two runs, while Lebanon graduate Kara Long had two RBIs and two runs scored. Another Lebanon graduate, Alivia Nolley, allowed four hits over five innings to pick up the win.

Sarah Barrett had three hits, including a home run, for UVa-Wise (8-22) in a 7-1 first game win over the Blues. Wise County Central graduate Bayleigh Allison had two hits and two RBIs. Falwell allowed six hits and fanned 10 to pick up the win.

Cobras bitten by Wasps Lydia Taylor’s three-run home run highlighted a four-run sixth inning to lift Emory & Henry to a 4-3 South Atlantic Conference home victory in the second game of a twinbill over Coker.

McKenzie Williams had an RBI single in the sixth, while Avery Adkins picked up the win, scattering nine hits and striking out eight for the Wasps.

Emory & Henry (16-13, 11-5) also won the opener, 7-3, led by home runs by Ashlyn Rachon and Taylor, who drove in two runs apiece. Adkins tossed a four-hitter to pick up the win.

King swept by Lee Jessica Campbell had two hits and Lauren Lawson drove in one in King’s 9-1 non-conference second game loss at Lee University.

Carly Turner homered and drove in two runs and John Battle graduate Haylee Dye had two hits, including a double, in King’s 9-6 opening game loss at Lee.

Erin Foster and Jessica Campbell had two hits each in the first game loss for the Tornado (18-15).

Unbeaten Walters State

thumps SWCC Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a doubleheader at Walters State Community College, falling 16-0 and 11-0 to the Senators.

Walters State improved to 32-0 on the season, hitting 12 home runs in the two games. The Senators have hit 71 home runs this season, tied for most in the nation with Southern Idaho.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Eagles blank Tornado

Ethan Hawkins had one hit and two walks for King in an 8-0 non-conference road loss at Carson-Newman.

Derek Martin doubled for the Tornado (10-19), which faced nine Carson-Newman pitchers, who combined to strike out 12 batters and walk just four.

King used eight pitchers in the loss, including Chilhowie graduate Ray Berry.

PREP BASKETBALL

Hare inks with MilliganSullivan East senior basketball standout Jenna Hare has signed a letter of intent to continue her education and basketball career at Milligan University.

Hare, who became the all-time leading scorer at Sullivan East last season, finished with more than 2,500 points and 1,000 rebounds for the Patriots during her career.

Owens inks with KingBradley Owens of Twin Springs made it official on Tuesday, signing with the men’s basketball program at King University.

He averaged 20.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season as the Titans repeated as Region 1D champions. He finished with 1,604 career points.

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung on ESPN2 today Mac McClung and the Delaware Blue Coats (20-12) will face the Capital City Go-Go in the NBA G League Eastern Conference quarterfinals today.

The game will be televised by ESPN2 beginning at 4 p.m. The winner advances to the next round, while the season ends for the losing team.