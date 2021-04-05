LOCAL BRIEFS: Castlewood wins Cumberland District golf tournament

The Castlewood Blue Devils won the Cumberland District golf tournament on Monday at Cedar Hill Country Club in Jonesville, Virginia.
Abby Bradley (77), Jacob Lasley (82), Coleman Cook (84) and Connor Robinette (94) led the way as Castlewood’s team score of 337 beat runner-up Thomas Walker by 30 strokes.
TW’s Cameron Grabeel took medalist honors with a 73.
The VHSL Region 1D tournament will be played on April 14 in Marion.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thacker commits to E&H
Abingdon High School senior guard Jake Thacker has committed to play basketball at Emory & Henry College.
He averaged 15.2 points during the 2020-21 season as the Falcons won the VHSL Region 3D championship and finished as Class 3 state runner-up. Thacker earned first-team all-state honors.
Parris transfers to Fairmont State
Briggs Parris has transferred to Fairmont State after three seasons at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The 6-foot-4 native of Boones Mill, Virginia, averaged 14.6 points in 75 games at UVa-Wise.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ETSU duo honored, Bucs ranked nationally
East Tennessee State University running back Quay Holmes and defensive back Alijah Huzzie earned Southern Conference player of the week honors.
Holmes earned the SoCon and FCS National Offensive player of the week honors after rushing for two touchdowns in Saturday’s 24-20 win over Virginia Military Institute, while Huzzie was the defensive player of the week after racking up 13 tackles.
ETSU (4-1) is ranked 21st in the latest STATS Perform FCS Top 25 national poll.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
UVa-Wise hosts tournament
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise hosted the UVa-Wise Invitational, which was held Monday at Cattails at Meadowview in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Sarah Arnold (Gate City) shot a 92 to place 22nd for the Highland Cavaliers, who were fifth in the team standings. Emory & Henry College’s top golfer was Emily Smelcer, who tied for 12th after carding an 83.