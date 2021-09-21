LOCAL BRIEFS: Castlewood claims Cumberland golf title

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Castlewood claims Cumberland golf title
Abby Bradley and Coleman Cook each finished with a 40 to lead Castlewood to the Cumberland District golf championship on Tuesday at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
Castlewood finished with a four-person 171, with the event limited to nine holes due to rain. The Blue Devils, who placed second in the VHSL Class 1 state tournament in the spring, finished well ahead of Rye Cove, which posted a 221.
Both teams will compete in the Region 1D championship on Sept. 29, at also at Glenrochie.
Thomas Grabeel of Thomas Walker won medalist honors with a 37. He qualified as an individual for the regionals with teammate Adam Hollandsworth, the J.I. Burton due of Chris Branham and Noa Godsey and Eastside’s Matthew Hicks.
Grabeel, Bradley, Cook and Hollandsworth were joined on the All-Cumberland District team by Jon Kern and Dawson Kern from Rye Cove and Castlewood’s Jacob Lasley.
Simcox sets school record in claiming crown
Tennessee High senior golf Madeline Simcox set a girls school record with a 18-hole 5-under 67 to capture the District 1 Large School girls individual championship on Monday at Elizabethton Golf Course.
Simcox, who is looking for her third straight trip to the TSSAA state tournament, won the event by 12 strokes.
In boys action on Monday, West Ridge senior Seth Robinette qualified for the Region 1 Large School tournament on at Sept. 27 at Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville.
Volunteer’s Jon Wes Lovelace won the event with a 68. Robinette, who finished with a 75, will be joined at regionals by teammate Caleb Royston, who shot a 76.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
COVID protocols force more changes
Chilhowie’s visit to Northwood on Friday for a Hogoheegee District showdown has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols with the Panthers.
The Warriors will now host Lebanon on Friday at 7.
In other changes, Lebanon will play Gate City on Friday, Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. It has been moved to Oct. 2.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Brown resigns at King
King University men’s wrestling head coach Deral Brown has announced his resignation to take the same position at Newberry College, which is his alma mater.
Brown spent the last two years at King, guiding five Tornado had five individuals to the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships, including Christian Small, who earned All-America honors last season.
King went 5-4 in dual matches last season, improving from 3-9 the previous campaign.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King slips past Railsplitters
Julie Ward had 19 digs and 16 kills and Hailee Blankenship contributed 20 digs and 10 kills to lead King to past Lincoln Memorial 25-23, 21,25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-13.
Zephanie Snyder tallied 11 kills for King (5-5). Katie Harless (Abingdon) dished out 27 assists and Georgia Davis contributed 15 digs and 15 assists.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Flying Eagles run past Rams
Southwest Virginia Community College defeated Bluefield University 29-27 in the Flying Eagles’ first home meet of the season last weekend. The meet was ran in the memory of Caleb Warner, a 2019 team member, who died earlier this year.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
One goal takes down Tornado
Belmont Abbey scored the game’s lone goal in the 74th minute to lift the Crusaders to a 1-0 Conference Carolinas home win over King.
King fell to 2-3-1 on the season, including an 0-3 league mark.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
King blanked by Crusaders
Despite having early scoring chances, the King women’s soccer team dropped a 3-0 Conference CArolinas decision at Belmont-Abbey.
King (2-3-1, 1-2) has been led in the early season by Veronica Roach, who has taken 10 shots, including six on goal, while Anya Gross leads in minutes played.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
King’s Sararat wins rain-shortened tourney
King University freshman Kornbongkoat Sararat captured medalist honors at the Battle of Royalty at Southern Pines in North Carolina.
Sararat fired a 72 on Monday, and the event wasn’t held on Tuesday due to rain. Sasha Gardner placed sixth with a 79 for the Tornado.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
ETSU to host induction ceremony
East Tennessee State will host an induction ceremonty for the 2020 Hall of Fame Class on Oct. 1 at the Martin Center. The reception will be held from 6-7 p.m., with the program starting at 7. The public is invited with tickets priced at $25 apiece.
The 2020 Class includes Siarre Evans (women’s basketball), Paul Hoilman (baseball), Josh Duus (rifle), Tara Bryne (women’s tennis), Laura Jansone (women’s golf), Keith Nolan (men’s golf), Garrett Willis (men’s golf) and athletic director and men’s tennis coach Dave Mullins.