LOCAL BRIEFS: Castlewood claims Cumberland golf title

Simcox, who is looking for her third straight trip to the TSSAA state tournament, won the event by 12 strokes.

In boys action on Monday, West Ridge senior Seth Robinette qualified for the Region 1 Large School tournament on at Sept. 27 at Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville.

Volunteer’s Jon Wes Lovelace won the event with a 68. Robinette, who finished with a 75, will be joined at regionals by teammate Caleb Royston, who shot a 76.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

COVID protocols force more changes

Chilhowie’s visit to Northwood on Friday for a Hogoheegee District showdown has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols with the Panthers.

The Warriors will now host Lebanon on Friday at 7.

In other changes, Lebanon will play Gate City on Friday, Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. It has been moved to Oct. 2.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Brown resigns at King

King University men’s wrestling head coach Deral Brown has announced his resignation to take the same position at Newberry College, which is his alma mater.