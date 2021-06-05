LOCAL BRIEFS: Castlewood boys, TW girls claim Cumberland track titles

Adam Gibson captured the 1600 and 3200 meter runs to lead Castlewood to the Cumberland District boys team title on Saturday at Eastside High School in Coeburn.

Castlewood, which also won two relay races, finished with 131 points, while John I. Burton was second with 110. Eli McCoy won 100 and 200 meter dashes for Twin Springs.

Autumn Hollingsworth claimed titles in both the high jump and triple jump to lead Thomas Walker to the Cumberland District girls team title. The Pioneers finished with 108 points to 102 for J.I. Burton.

Gracie Cres won the 100 and 200 meters and the long jump for Eastside. Emaleigh Powers captured the 100 and 300 hurdles for Twin Springs. J.I. Burton’s Chloe Ingle won the 800 and 1600 meter runs.

The Region 1D championships will be held on June 12 at Eastside.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

E&H releases 2021 football schedule

Emory & Henry College will play 10 football games during the 2021 fall season, including one final collection of Old Dominion Athletic Conference games.