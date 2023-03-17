WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Carter’s early 3s spark Eagles to victory

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tennessee Tech earned its first NCAA Women’s Tournament win since 1990 on Thursday night and it was Peyton Carter who provided the spark.

The former Abingdon High School star drained four 3-pointers and scored all 12 of her points in the first quarter in a 79-69 victory over Monmouth on Thursday night in the First Four.

Carter connected from deep 22 seconds into the contest in helping set the tone.

It was the junior guard’s eighth double-digit scoring performance of the season and she also tallied three rebounds, three assists and one block.

Maaliya Owens and Jada Guinn each scored 18 points as the Golden Eagles ran their winning streak to eight games.

Tennessee Tech (23-9), the No. 16 seed, advances to face top-seeded Indiana in the first round on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles made 10 3-pointers in the first half — after averaging just 6.5 makes this season. Carter had four 3-pointers, Owens sank all three of her attempts and Jordan Brock also made three. Tennessee Tech finished the game 12 of 26 from distance.

Owens scored seven points in the third quarter and Tennessee Tech closed on an 11-5 run for a 54-44 lead. Monmouth got within six points with 4:31 left in the fourth on a 3-pointer by Ariana Vanderhoop. Reghan Grimes grabbed an offensive rebound at the other end and put it back and Tennessee Tech’s lead didn’t drop below eight points the rest of the way.

Brock finished with 16 points and Carter added 12 points for Tennessee Tech. Owens made four 3-pointers to set the program record for makes in a season. Guinn had six assists.

The Golden Eagles made eight straight field goals and closed the first half on a 12-4 run to take a 40-33 lead. Owens started the run of 10 straight points with a 3-pointer, Brock added a 3 on the next possession, Reagan Hurst sank a baseline jumper and Guinn converted a layup to close the run.

Vanderhoop scored 17 points and Lucy Thomas added 16 for Monmouth (18-16).

ETSU rolls in WBI opener Kendall Folley scored 24 points and added six rebounds to lead East Tennessee State to a 81-56 rout of Florida International in the opening round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational on Friday in Lexington, Ky.

ETSU (24-9) will face New Mexico State (17-16) today in the second round. The Aggies defeated Illinois-Chicago 51-41 on Friday.

Courtney Moore added 14 points for ETSU, which scored 32 second quarter points to build a 46-23 halftime lead over the Panthers (12-19).

Nevaeh Brown and Journee McDaniel tallied 12 points each for the Bucs. Jakhyia Davis led ETSU with seven rebounds, while Jiselle Thomas dished out five assists.

Sarah Thompson (Gate City) scored three points and Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) played but did not score for the Bucs.

California Baptist defeated North Dakota 96-79 and Georgia Southern topped Northern Illiniois 69-58 in the other first round games.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Tech tops ETSU

Garett Wallace and Noah Gent had two hits each in East Tennessee State’s 4-3 loss at Tennessee Tech.

Wallace drove in two runs, while Landon Smiddy took the loss for the Bucs, who fell to 8-8 on the season.