LOCAL BRIEFS: Carroll County wins volleyball tournament

The Carroll County Cavaliers swept host Patrick Henry 25-8, 25-18 in the title match of Saturday’s Rebel Classic volleyball tournament in Emory, Virginia.

Natalie Harris had 14 assists and seven aces in the finals, while Madison Lyons slammed down six kills for the team directed by veteran head coach Cindy Edwards.

Carroll County (8-0) collected wins over Northwood, Galax, Rural Retreat and Union in pool play. The Cavaliers earned a 22-25, 25-18, 15-12 victory over Union in handing the Bears their first loss of the season.

It was the second time during the week that crew from Hillsville beat a previously unbeaten team from far Southwest Virginia as the Cavs defeated Marion on Tuesday.

Union (11-1) recorded a 25-14, 25-15 win over George Wythe in the third-place match.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King collects win

Freshman Riley Nelson (Sullivan East) slammed down five kills as King University earned a 25-14, 27-25, 25-19 win over Coker at a tournament hosted by Mars Hill.

Abingdon High School graduate Katie Harless added 42 assists and Hailee Blankenship collected 16 kills for King (3-6), which bounced back from an earlier loss Saturday to Young Harris.

MEN’S SOCCER

King clips E&H

Kenneth Walton and Weston Joyner scored first-half goals as the King University Tornado took a 2-0 win over the Emory & Henry College Wasps.

King (1-1-1) got a combined shutout from goalkeepers Collin Teperino and Jack Hyatt, who didn’t have to do too much work as E&H (0-3) managed just one shot on goal.