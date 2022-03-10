LOCAL BRIEFS: Carroll County girls win state title

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carroll County wins state title

Sophomore Alyssa Ervin had 21 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists as Carroll County earned a 51-47 triumph over the Meridian Mustangs on Thursday night to win the VHSL Class 3 girls basketball state championship.

Carroll County finished the season 25-1 and had two victories over Southwest District regular-season champion Marion and a Region 3D tournament win over Abingdon.

The school located in Hillsville was a member of the SWD from the 1996-97 school year until 2012-13.

Six of the seven players who got in the game scored for the Cavs, who erased an early eight-point deficit and went ahead to stay with 1:51 remaining on a stickback by Lauren Alley.

Meridian (24-4) was the defending Class 3 state champ.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King’s Phelps sheds interim tag

King University athletic director David Hicks has removed the interim designation from Michael Phelps, naming him the head women’s basketball coach on a permanent basis.

Phelps, who has been an assistant men’s coach at King, replaced Thompson on an interim basis last August.

“Michael stepped in and did a remarkable job this season leading our women’s basketball program,” said Hicks, in a press release. “The team persevered through a lot of adversity this season, and Michael proved throughout the season he was the right leader for our program.”

King started the season with a 7-3 record before going through a 32-day stretch without games due to COVID-19 and weather issues. The Tornado finished 13-13, including and 12-10 in Conference Carolinas.

“First, I would like to say thank you to my Lord Jesus Christ for blessing me with this opportunity,” said Phelps, in the release. “And to my wife Kiana Phelps, my children, and all my family, thank you. I am extremely grateful for all the sacrifices that you made to help me receive this head coaching position.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU releases 2022 schedule

New ETSU football coach George Quarles has announced the schedule for the 2022 season.

ETSU, which finished 11-2 last season, winning the Southern Conference championship and a FCS playoff game, will be led by Quarles after Randy Sanders retired after last season.

“I am excited about the schedule that was put together for this upcoming fall,” Quarles said, in a press release. “It will be a challenging conference as always and I feel that each game will make us better as the season progresses. We are excited to continue the winning ways in front of the best fans in the Southern Conference.”

ETSU will open the 2022 campaign by hosting NCAA Division II foe Mars Hill on Sept. 1. Other non-conference games include a Sept. 24 visit to Robert Morris in Pittsburgh and a Nov. 19 trip to SEC foe Mississippi State.

The Buccaneers will open the Southern Conference slate on Sept. 10 at The Citadel. They will also travel to face VMI (Oct. 8), Mercer (Oct. 15) and Samford (Oct. 22). Home SoCon contests include Furman (Sept. 17), Chattanooga (Oct. 1), Samford (Oct. 22) and Western Carolina (Nov. 12).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Carson-Newman clubs King

Robbie Scott had two of King’s five hits in a 5-3 non-conference loss to Carson-Newman.

Both of Scott’s hits were triples for the Tornado, which also received two walks and an RBI from Conner Hyatt. Christian Walzak, the second of four King (9-6) pitchers, took the loss.

King has adjusted its key Conference Carolinas weekend series with perennial NCAA Division II powerhouse UNC Pembroke. The teams will not play on Saturday, but are slated to play a doubleheader on Sunday and a single game on Monday, pending weather issues.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Tornado wins fourth straight

Suetonius Harris had 15 kills and Chance Hoffman added nine to lead to a 25-21, 29-27, 25-19 non-conference victory over Tusculum, the fourth straight win for King.

Jackson Carroll added seven saves for King, which improved to 8-9 on the season.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

King’s Gardiner shares conference honors

King women’s golfer Sasha Gardiner has been named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Co-Golfer of the Week after her top-five finish at the Converse Spring Invite.

Gardiner finished tied for fourth with a two-day total of 153. She shot a 75 in the opening round before carding a 78 in Tuesday’s round. This is her second top-five finish of the season.

This is the second time this season that Gardiner has been named Golfer of the Week, and third time for the Tornado.