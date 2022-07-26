LOCAL BRIEFS: Bucketneers advance to Sweet 16

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Prep sports start in Tennessee

The high school golf season in Tennessee began on Monday with Tennessee High and Sullivan East participating in the Tee Off Classic in Johnson City.

In addition, football, volleyball, girls soccer and cross country teams across Tennessee were able to officially begin preparations on Monday as well.

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Bucketneers advance to Sweet 16

Bo Hodges followed up a missed layup by a teammate to lift the East Tennessee State-based Bucketneers to an 83-80 victory over an Auburn alumni team to advance in The Basketball Tournament on Tuesday in Charleston, West Virginia.

Five Bucketneers scored in double figures with Jalen Riley leading the pack with 14 points.

The second-seeded Bucketneers will face No. 1 Best Virginia in Wednesday’s third round game at 7 p.m. Best Virginia defeated Herd That 89-79.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Hokies to meet Monarchs in Charleston

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team will square off with Old Dominion in the first round of the Charleston Classic on Nov. 17.

The tournament’s eight-team field was announced in March, but the first-round pairings were not announced by ESPN until Tuesday. The tournament will be held at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

Virginia Tech will face Penn State or Furman in the next round.

The other first-round games will be South Carolina vs. Colorado State, and Davidson vs. The College of Charleston. Virginia Tech will meet one of those four teams on Nov. 20.

Virginia Tech won the Charleston Classic in 2018.