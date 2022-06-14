LOCAL BRIEFS: Buchanan commits to VMI

PREP BASEBALL

Buchanan commits to VMI

Lebanon High School junior Seth Buchanan announced via his Twitter account on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to the Virginia Military Institute.

Buchanan was the 2022 Hogoheegee District player of the year and starred as a right-handed pitcher and third baseman for the Pioneers.

VMI is a member of the Southern Conference.

WRESTLING

FCA to host local wrestling clinic

The Mal Brown/FCA Wrestling Clinic will be held on Thursday at Battlecat Wrestling Club at 80 Terrace Drive in Bristol, Virginia.

Appalachian State head wrestling coach John Mark Bentley and Mountaineers’ assistant Randal Diabe will serve as guest clinicians for this free event for middle school and high school aged wrestlers.

Check-in is at 9:30 a.m., with a pair of wrestling sessions from 10-11:30- a.m. and 1-2:45 p.m. In addition, “Faith Talk” will be held from 11:45-noon and 12:45-1 p.m.,along with a final presentation from 2:45-3 p.m.

Lunch will also be provided from noon to 12:45 p.m.

For more information, contact Steve Wright at (276) 791-1472 or swright@fca.org. Registration can also be found at swbfca.org or https://fca.regfox.com/2022fcamalbrownclinic.