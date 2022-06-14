 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOCAL BRIEFS: Buchanan commits to VMI

  • Updated
  • 0
BHC logo
BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

PREP BASEBALL

Buchanan commits to VMI

Lebanon High School junior Seth Buchanan announced via his Twitter account on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to the Virginia Military Institute.

Buchanan was the 2022 Hogoheegee District player of the year and starred as a right-handed pitcher and third baseman for the Pioneers.

VMI is a member of the Southern Conference.

WRESTLING

FCA to host local wrestling clinic

The Mal Brown/FCA Wrestling Clinic will be held on Thursday at Battlecat Wrestling Club at 80 Terrace Drive in Bristol, Virginia.

Appalachian State head wrestling coach John Mark Bentley and Mountaineers’ assistant Randal Diabe will serve as guest clinicians for this free event for middle school and high school aged wrestlers.

Check-in is at 9:30 a.m., with a pair of wrestling sessions from 10-11:30- a.m. and 1-2:45 p.m. In addition, “Faith Talk” will be held from 11:45-noon and 12:45-1 p.m.,along with a final presentation from 2:45-3 p.m.

People are also reading…

Lunch will also be provided from noon to 12:45 p.m.

For more information, contact Steve Wright at (276) 791-1472 or swright@fca.org. Registration can also be found at swbfca.org or https://fca.regfox.com/2022fcamalbrownclinic.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Abingdon falls to LCA in VHSL Class 3 championship

Abingdon falls to LCA in VHSL Class 3 championship

When Abingdon’s ace pitcher Ethan Gibson walked to the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning of the VHSL Class 3 baseball championship with a 5-3 lead he knew that he only had 11 pitches left to get through the meat of Liberty Christian Academy’s formidable lineup.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry’s incredible 3-point streak has come to an end

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts