LOCAL BRIEFS: Buchanan commits to play in new Appalachian League

ETSU’s game at Samford postponed

East Tennessee State has had its Saturday night game at Samford postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Samford program.

ETSU (12-10, 8-6) now returns to action on Wednesday at VMI.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King opens with victory

Tennessee High graduate Deric Graham collected three hits, three runs and drove in two more to lead King to a season-opening 12-4 win as Southern Wesleyan.

King trailed 4-1 at the six innings, but the Tornado scored 11 runs over the next two frames to pull away for the win.

Jarrett Backus homered for King, while David Carnicella drove in four runs with two hits. Keanu Guzman picked up the win in relief.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Double-double by Ward lifts King

Julie Ward had 11 digs and 10 kills in King’s 25-17, 25-20, 25-9 Conference Carolinas victory at Erskine.

King (2-1) also received five kills and four digs apiece from Abigale Jayne and Hailee Blankenship. Abigail Shaffer had 15 digs and Katie Harless dished out 15 assists.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Erskine skins Tornado in 5

Diego Marcano had 19 kills and Joshua Kim added 12, leading Erskine past King 15-25, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11.

J.T. Deppe had 48 assists in the loss. Noah Melendez added 15 digs.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King to host UVa-Wise on Sunday

King University softball will host UVa-Wise on Sunday at 1 p.m. after the tournament both teams were going to play in this weekend at Tusculum was canceled.

King will host UVa-Wise on Sunday at 1 p.m.