LOCAL BRIEFS: Buchanan commits to play in new Appalachian League

Buchanan to pitch in Appy League
The top high school baseball player in Southwest Virginia plans on pitching in the new-look version of the Appalachian League this summer.
Matthew Buchanan – Lebanon High School’s ace left-hander and a University of Virginia signee – is among the individuals currently in the player pool for the amateur wood-bat league.
Buchanan has compiled a 17-0 record with 11 shutouts while pitching for Lebanon.
Previously a professional rookie-league featuring affiliates of Major League Baseball squads, it was announced in September that the Appy League would transform into a circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores in college as a joint venture of USA Baseball and MLB.
For a complete story check out HeraldCourier.com or read Sunday’s edition.
Mayer finishes 37th for Abingdon race team
Despite a solid early run for the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports team, the 17-year-old phenom Sam MAyer wound up 37th in Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series race on the Daytona Road Course.
E&H remains winless on season
Patrick Donatelli led four Wasps in doubles with 21 points, but Emory & Henry fell to 0-6 on the season with an 91-88 loss at Ferrum.
Kevin Grau Rodriguez (17), Robert Holliday Jr. (16) and Chilhowie graduate Dylan Catron (11) also contributed for Emory & Henry.
East Tennessee State has had its Saturday night game at Samford postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Samford program.
ETSU (12-10, 8-6) now returns to action on Wednesday at VMI.
King opens with victory
Tennessee High graduate Deric Graham collected three hits, three runs and drove in two more to lead King to a season-opening 12-4 win as Southern Wesleyan.
King trailed 4-1 at the six innings, but the Tornado scored 11 runs over the next two frames to pull away for the win.
Jarrett Backus homered for King, while David Carnicella drove in four runs with two hits. Keanu Guzman picked up the win in relief.
Double-double by Ward lifts King
Julie Ward had 11 digs and 10 kills in King’s 25-17, 25-20, 25-9 Conference Carolinas victory at Erskine.
King (2-1) also received five kills and four digs apiece from Abigale Jayne and Hailee Blankenship. Abigail Shaffer had 15 digs and Katie Harless dished out 15 assists.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Erskine skins Tornado in 5
Diego Marcano had 19 kills and Joshua Kim added 12, leading Erskine past King 15-25, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11.
J.T. Deppe had 48 assists in the loss. Noah Melendez added 15 digs.
King to host UVa-Wise on Sunday
King University softball will host UVa-Wise on Sunday at 1 p.m. after the tournament both teams were going to play in this weekend at Tusculum was canceled.
King will host UVa-Wise on Sunday at 1 p.m.