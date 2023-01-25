Local Briefs: Brown, Dean lead E&H, UVa-Wise to victories

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Brown helps Wasps past Lions

Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown contributed 26 points and five rebounds in Emory & Henry’s 72-65 South Atlantic Conference win at Mars Hill on Wednesday night.

Jake Moynihan added 14 points and Christian Drummer had 10 points for the Wasps (11-8, 3-7). Patrick Antonelli added seven boards and four assists and Jalen Leftwich had eights points, five assists and four boards.

Dean’s 28 lifts Cavs past Eagles

Gate City graduate Bradley Dean scored 28 points and Ben Bryson had 13 points and six rebounds in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 78-65 South Atlantic Conference home win over Carson-Newman.

Zion Fruster scored 13 points and Patrick Shelley added 10 points and seven boards for the Cavaliers (12-7, 5-5), who also got eight points and five boards by Eastside graduate Luke Lawson.

Bucs fall to Bears in OT

Jalen Haynes had 28 points and eight rebounds in East Tennessee State’s 71-67 Southern Conference overtime loss at Mercer.

Jaden Seymour added 11 points and eight boards for ETSU (8-14, 4-5). Jordan King had seven rebounds and three assists, but was just 2 for 12 from the field to finish with seven points. Jamarius Hairston had eight points and five boards.

SWCC 0-for-January

Brennan Howard recorded 35 points and seven rebounds in Southwest Virginia Community College’s 101-80 loss at Patrick Henry Community College.

Anthony Mark had 18 points, five boards and five assists and Braydon Watson-Jones added 12 points and six boards for the Flying Eagles (8-10, 3-8), which have lost eight straight since the calendar turned to 2023.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Emory & Henry tames Lions

Emma Santoro had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Breanna Yarber (Sullivan Central/Patrick Henry added 18 points, five boards and three blocks in the Wasps’ 65-61 South Atlantic Conference road win at Mars Hill.

Emory & Henry (7-11, 4-6) also received 10 points from Brylee Jones, six boards by Hannah Spainhour and four assists from Virginia High alum Amaya Lee.

Eagles soar over UVa-Wise

Caitlyn Ross had 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 92-71 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Carson-Newman.

UVa-Wise (13-8, 4-6) was got 14 points and eight boards from Katlin Burger and 10 points by Chilhowie graduate Leah Kestner.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King picked to repeat as CC champs

Defending Conference Carolinas regular season and tournament champion King University is picked to repeat in the 2023 Conference Carolinas preseason softball poll. The Tornado, which tied for the top spot with Mount Olive, received six first place votes to four for the Crusaders. Both schools finished with 132 votes.

Under first-year head coach Kyleigh Payne, the Tornado return their entire lineup from 2022, including 2022 NFCA and D2CCA second team All-America selection Rikkelle Miller.

First team All-Conference Carolinas selections Carly Turner and Erin Foster as well as second team all-conference selections Nikole Counts and Peyton Day are back for the upcoming season, in addition to infielder Lauren Lawson.

King, which opens the season on Feb. 8 against Lenoir-Rhyne, set a school record last season in wins, going 42-17 and reaching an NCAA regional for the third time in program history.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Former King coach now in Triple-A

Peter Larson, a former assistant coach for the King University baseball team, has been named the pitching coach for the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Larson, who was an assistant coach for the Tornado during the 2015 season, has been in the Twins organization as a coach for the last five seasons.

He graduated in 2009 from Ferrum College, where he helped the Panthers to a pair of USA South Conference titles before playing one season in the Can-Am League.