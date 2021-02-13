 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Brown, Arrington, Jones lead Sullivan East in regional wrestling
LOCAL BRIEFS: Brown, Arrington, Jones lead Sullivan East in regional wrestling

A trio of Sullivan East High School grapplers recorded third-place finishes at Saturday’s TSSAA Region 1-A/AA wrestling tournament in Elizabethton.

Tucker Brown (113-pound weight class), Mason Arrington (145) and Dawson Jones (152) led the way for the Patriots. Jake Turpin (106), A.J. Torbett (132) and Dominic Cross (160) finished fourth in their respective weight classes for East, which finished fifth in the team standings.

THS wrestlers place third

Tennessee High had a trio of wrestlers earn third-place finishes at Saturday’s TSSAA Region 1-AAA tournament in Newport.

Perry Roller (126-pound weight class), Reece Nelson (132) and Samuel Weddington (195) took home bronze in their respective weight classes.

Heavyweight Tyler Fields added a fourth-place finish for the Vikings, who tied for eighth in the team standings.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King rolls past Limestone

Melanie Mendoza’s 78-second pin in the 116-pound weight class highlighted King University’s 44-3 win over Limestone in the final dual match of the regular season.

Allison Petix (130) and Tory Torres (155) earned technical fall triumphs for the Tornado.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King takes win over Chowan

Isaiah Curry tallied 18 points with seven rebounds to lead the Tornado (4-10, 3-9) to an 82-79 Conference Carolinas win over Chowan (3-5, 3-) on Saturday in Murfreesboro, North Carolina.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise whips Queens

A 28-point, eight-rebound, five-assist performance from Caitlyn Ross carried the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 73-61 road win over Queens.

UVa-Wise (11-3) closed the first half on a 23-8 run.

Chowan clips King

Chowan shot 52.5 percent from the field in taking an 83-71 Conference Carolinas win over the King University Tornado.

King (6-6. 5-6) had posted a 76-71 overtime win over Chowan less than 24 hours earlier, but couldn’t make it a weekend sweep. Trinity Lee had 21 points and six rebounds for the Tornado in the loss.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Ward, Harless lead King to win

Julie Ward slammed down 11 kills and freshman Katie Harless (Abingdon) dished out 10 assists as the King University Tornado took a 25-20, 25-18, 25-11 victory over Barton.

King (1-1) also received 14 digs from Abigail Shaffer.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King tops Barton

Joshua Kim (11 kills, 18 digs) and JT Deppe (27 assists, 11 digs) led the Tornado (4-3, 1-1) to a 25-22, 27-25, 25-22 Conference Carolinas home win over Barton (3-2, 2-1) on Saturday.

