LOCAL BRIEFS: Brittain wins VSGA title

Tazewell judge Buck Brittain won his second straight Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur title on Friday.
Brittain beat Midlothian’s Steve Serrao, 1-up, in the finals at Boar’s Head Resort in becoming just the fourth individual to win back-to-back titles in the event.
“I tried not to think about it all week, about how I was defending,” Brittain said in a press release from the VSGA. “I didn’t feel like I could go in with the mindset of ‘I’ve got to repeat.’ I just tried to play. And now I’ve got it done, and I can enjoy it.”
Players from far Southwest Virginia to win the event are Brittain (2021, 2020), Tazewell’s Charles Green III (2008), Bristol’s Aulick Burke (1976) and Fred Reuning (1955) from Bristol.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
BHC to publish football magazine
The Bristol Herald Courier will publish “Under the Lights”, an 88-page full color magazine that highlights the 2021 high school football season.
Twenty-four teams from Virginia and Tennessee will be included, with team previews, photos, schedules, rosters and more.
“Under the Lights” will be published on Sunday, Aug. 29.
BASS FISHING
King duo placed 4th Detroit
The King University fishing duo of Donavan Carson and Landon Lawson finished fourth in the Abu Garcia College Fishing Detroit River event on Friday in Trenton, Michigan.
They snagged five fish, weighing 20 pounds, 14 ounces, just one ounce out of third place. Another King angler, Hunter McClaskey finished 23rd while fishing alone with a five-catch limit of 17 pounds, 14 ounces.
Carson and Lawson will also compete in the Wiley X College Faceoff today, and also qualified for a national championship competition next spring.
NASCAR
BMS accepting Dale Jr. scholarship applications
Bristol Motor Speedway is currently accepting applications for the 2021 Dale Earnhardt Jr. Scholarship that will be open to students at select colleges and universities who are pursuing higher education degrees in either automotive technology or hospitality and tourism.
Created by BMS in 2017 as a retirement gift to Earnhardt Jr., the annual scholarship awards the winning student a one-time payment of $2,088 to assist with all college costs including tuition, housing, books and supplies.
Eligible students can download the criteria and application by visiting www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/scholarship. Once completed, all applications should be sent via email to BMSCommunications@bristolmotorspeedway.com.
Applications are due on Sept. 3. The winner will be announced during the upcoming race weekend.