LOCAL BRIEFS: Brittain wins VSGA Senior Amateur

Tazewell’s Buck Brittain defeated Bowen Sargent, 2 and 1, on Saturday to win the 73rd Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship at Westwood Country Club in Vienna.
Brittain joined Keith Decker and David Partridge as players who have won the VSGA Mid-Amateur, VSGA Senior Amateur and the Senior Open of Virginia.
He became the second golfer from Tazewell to win the VSGA Senior Amateur as Charles Green III was victorious in 2008. Bristolians Fred Reuning (1955) and Aulick Burke (1976) are other players from far Southwest Virginia to take the title.
After finishing fourth in the two-round stroke play portion of the event, Brittain recorded five match-play victories in three days. He is a member of The Virginian Golf Club in Bristol.
“It’s much more grueling to get through the Am than the Senior Open because it’s so many days,” Brittain said in the press release issued by the VSGA. “A couple of hours from now when I’m driving home, it’ll probably hit me how tired I am. But I’m pretty psyched at the moment. It’s way up there for me.”
Brittain took the lead for good with a birdie on No. 15 and then won the match by sinking a par putt on the 17th hole. Sargent is the head golf coach at the University of Virginia.
“Getting to the finals, obviously, that’s a big accomplishment for me,” Sargent said in the press release. “I haven’t been on this stage for a while. I’ll remember that, for sure.”
