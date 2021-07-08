LOCAL BRIEFS: Brittain shoots 78 in U.S. Senior Open

GOLF

Brittain shoots 78 in U.S. Senior Open

Tazewell County amateur golfer Buck Brittain shot an 8-over 78 in the opening round of the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska.

The 54-year-old Tazewell County General District judge recorded one birdie and nine bogeys in his first professional tournament. He started on the 10th hole, recording a 3-over 38 through the opening nine holes, and then finished with a 5-over 40 over the final nine holes.

His second round begins today at 3:40 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hood returns at Rye Cove

Kelly Franklin Hood is returning for a second tour of duty as the girls basketball coach at Rye Cove High School.

Athletic director Michael Paul Berry announced the move on Thursday as Hood takes over for

Lisa Starnes Rhoton, who was 11-25 during her two seasons leading the program.

Hood had coached the Eagles for seven years prior to that with a Region 1D runner-up finish and state quarterfinal berth in 2018 the highlight.