LOCAL BRIEFS: Brittain shoots 78 in U.S. Senior Open

GOLF
Brittain shoots 78 in U.S. Senior Open
Tazewell County amateur golfer Buck Brittain shot an 8-over 78 in the opening round of the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska.
The 54-year-old Tazewell County General District judge recorded one birdie and nine bogeys in his first professional tournament. He started on the 10th hole, recording a 3-over 38 through the opening nine holes, and then finished with a 5-over 40 over the final nine holes.
His second round begins today at 3:40 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hood returns at Rye Cove
Kelly Franklin Hood is returning for a second tour of duty as the girls basketball coach at Rye Cove High School.
Athletic director Michael Paul Berry announced the move on Thursday as Hood takes over for
Lisa Starnes Rhoton, who was 11-25 during her two seasons leading the program.
Hood had coached the Eagles for seven years prior to that with a Region 1D runner-up finish and state quarterfinal berth in 2018 the highlight.
“This was totally unexpected and not on my radar,” Hood said. “When the opportunity arose to apply for this position, I had actually just moved into another job in our county and will not be teaching at the high school. I will be a school counselor at elementary and middle schools. So my heart was hurting a little, because I wouldn’t be with high schoolers anymore and I really do have a heart for that age group.”
A chance to return to the bench was too good to pass up, according to Hood.
“So, when I was offered the coaching job, I was excited to get the chance to be with these young ladies,” she said. “I know them as students as I’ve had them in the classroom, but now I will be getting to know them as basketball players and they will be getting to know me as coach, which is quite different than my classroom persona.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UVa-Wise defensive coordinator lands new job
Jami DeBerry has departed the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to take a job as special teams coordinator at Southern Illinois.
DeBerry was hired as the defensive coordinator at UVa-Wise in April 2020 and coached in just three games as a member of Dane Damron’s staff due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that led to a truncated spring season for the Highland Cavaliers.
DeBerry played at Western Kentucky University and had stints as an assistant at WKU, Indiana State, Kansas and Ohio Dominican.
Southern Illinois is a NCAA Division I FCS program competing in the Missouri Valley Conference.
UVa-Wise will be looking for its fourth defensive coordinator in four seasons.
ETSU ranked 23rd in preseason poll
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers are ranked in the HERO Sports’ Preseason Top 25 college football poll.
The Buccaneers, who were 4-2 in the truncated spring season, is tied for 23rd with Sacramento State in the annual poll. ETSU finished the spring campaign ranked 22nd in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 poll.
Fellow Southern Conference members VMI (tied for 13th) and Chattanooga (20th) were also ranked in the poll. Defending champion Sam Houston is ranked at the top, while James Madison is second.