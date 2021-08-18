 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Brittain reaches VSGA Senior Amateur quarterfinals
  Updated
Buck Brittain

Buck Brittain lines up a putt during the title match of the 2020 VSGA Senior Amateur. Brittain won that event, but was eliminated on Wednesday from the  Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship in Petersburg. 

 Chris Lang/VSGA

GOLF

Brittain reaches quarterfinals

Tazewell’s Buck Brittain advanced to the quarterfinals of the Virginia State Golf Association’s Senior Amateur at the Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville and he put in some serious work to get there.

The second seed and the defending champion in the event needed 20 holes to beat Roanoke’s Jack Allara in the first round and 20 more holes to edge Midlothian’s Robert Nussey Jr. in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Brittain sank a four-foot birdie putt at 8:14 p.m. to beat Nussey Jr.

Brittain will play seventh-seeded Matt Sughrue from Arlington today at 8:20 a.m. in a quarterfinal match.

