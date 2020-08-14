LOCAL BRIEFS: Brittain reaches finals

It will be Southwest Virginia versus the University of Virginia in the finals of the 73rd annual Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship.
Tazewell’s Buck Brittain will square off with UVa golf coach Bowen Sargent today at 8 a.m. at Westwood Country Club in Vienna.
Seeded fourth after stroke play, Brittain beat No. 29 Russ Fricke of Haymarket, 3 and 2, in the first round and No. 20 Tom Windegardner (Lothian, Maryland) , 2-up, on Thursday.
In Friday’s quarterfinals, Brittain bested No. 12 Mike Howell of Centreville, 4 and 3, while stopping No. 24 Scott Reisenweaver (Midlothian), 2-up, in the semifinals.
Brittain, who is a member of The Virginian Golf Club in Bristol, will look to add to his extensive resume. He is a two-time Senior Open of Virginia champion and has previously won the VSGA Mid-Amateur.
