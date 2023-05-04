PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Boyd lands job at Lebanon

Scotty Boyd is the new head boys basketball coach at Lebanon High School as he was appointed during Thursday’s Russell County School Board meeting.

Boyd spent the past four seasons leading the men’s hoops program at Southwest Virginia Community College and compiled a 29-53 record. He also has had a lengthy stint as an assistant Honaker and led a highly-successful AAU program.

APPALACHIAN LEAGUE

State Liners release roster

Lebanon senior and VMI signee Seth Buchanan will play in the Appalachian League this season for the Bristol State Liners, joining the team his brother, Matthew, played for two summers ago.

The Bristol State Liners released its 2023 roster on Thursday, which features 17 pitchers, 3 catchers, 7 infielders and 5 infielders. They will be joined by manager Bill Kinneberg, pitching coach Ted Power, hitting coach Tommy Murphy and fourth coach Chris Kennedy.

The State Liners will have two returning players this season, outfielder Blake Wood (Florida State-Jackson) and catcher Nick Strong Illinois State. Local native Buchanan has led Lebanon to a 16-2 record season, with an 8-0 Hogoheegee District mark.

The Power 5 is also well represented, featuring 6 players from both Missouri and Penn State. Brock Lucas, Nicholas Smith, Dalton Bargo and Aiden Heberlie all represent Missouri while Derek Cease and Jake Cooper represent Penn State. In total, the State Liners will host 23 players from Division I schools. Kinneberg’s son, Joe, who played at Newman University in Kansas will be an infielder for the State Liners.

“The Appalachian League continues to recruit an excellent roster of young, talented ballplayers,” said State Liners GM Mahlon Luttrell, in a press release. “We are excited to see so many colleges and universities represented this season from across the country who will be calling Bristol their home for the summer.”

Bristol opens the 2023 campaign on June 6 in Princeton. The State Liners host their home opener on June 8 against the Kingsport Axmen.

The State Liners struggled to a 14-39 record last season.

FOOTBALL CAMP

Dayne Davis hosting 2nd camp

The 2nd Annual Dayne Davis Football Camp will be held on Saturday, June 24, at Sullivan East High School.

Davis, a former standout at Sullivan East and current offensive lineman at the University of Tennessee, will bring several Volunteer teammates with him.

According to eventbrite.com, Davis will be joined by 11 others, including quarterback Joe Milton, running back Jabari Small, receiver Squirrel White and fellow offensive lineman Cooper Mays.

There will be sessions for grades K-6 and 7-12, with an autograph session and pizza lunch as well. Registration costs runs from $25-$60.

According to Davis’ Twitter post, each registered camper that attends will receive a free month of training at D1 Tri Cities, which is slated to open its new site on Sept. 1 in Johnson City.