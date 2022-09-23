LOCAL BRIEFS: Boggs to direct Tennessee High program

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Boggs to direct Tennessee High program

Tennessee High announced on Friday the hiring of David Boggs as the new head softball coach, replacing Jenn Testa, who recently resigned from the position.

Boggs has coached 16 years in Bristol Tennessee City Schools, including as an assistant softball coach for Tennessee High School. Most recently he served as the head softball coach for Tennessee Middle School, formerly Vance Middle School. Boggs also served as the athletic coordinator at Tennessee Middle School for five years. In addition to softball, he has coached track, baseball, basketball, and football.

Testa spent four seasons with the Vikings, leading the program to its first state tournament berth in the spring of 2021.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

E&H bitten by Bears

Camden Jones (Virginia High) had 12 kills and eight digs, and Peyton Rolfsen dished out 15 assists in Emory & Henry’s 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 South Atlantic Conference decision at Lenoir-Rhyne.

Emory & Henry (1-12, 1-6), which lost its sixth straight match, got 10 assists from Libby Bickelhaupt and five kills by Brianna Hogan.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Wasps blanked by Limestone

Maddie Hummel and Olivia Haynes had shots on goal, but Emory & Henry dropped a 4-0 South Atlantic Conference decision at Limestone.

Emory & Henry (2-6, 0-5), which got seven saves from Natalie Capone, have been blanked in six of eight games this season, including the last three in a row.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Limestone kick past E&H

Emory & Henry continues to look for the first win of the season, managing just one shot on goal in a 7-0 South Atlantic Conference loss at Limestone.

Louis Pereira-Scott had the lone shot on goal for the Wasps (0-8, 0-5).

PREP ROUNDUP

Hall's 8th ace lifts Eastside past Eagles

Presley Hall's eighth ace of the night was the game-winner and closed out a marathon match as the Eastside Spartans survived for a 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 23-25, 16-14 Cumberland District victory over the Eagles from Rye Cove in a late-ending match on Thursday.

Haley Frazier had five crucial blocks for Eastside.