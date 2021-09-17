LOCAL BRIEFS: Boggs to coach Wise County Central in basketball

Justin Boggs is the new head boys basketball coach at Wise County Central High School.

Boggs replaces Jamie Hackney, who left Central after one season to take over the program at Lee High.

Boggs played hoops at Pound High School, where his teammates included current Union coach Zack Moore. Boggs spent more than a decade as an assistant coach in stints at J.J. Kelly and Central.

He has worked a long time in the program and is very deserving of this position,” said Central assistant principal T.J. McAmis. “He has a good knowledge of the game and a coach that the players want to play hard for.”

The Warriors were 2-11 last season.