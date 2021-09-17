 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Boggs to coach Wise County Central in basketball
LOCAL BRIEFS: Boggs to coach Wise County Central in basketball

Justin Boggs is the new head boys basketball coach at Wise County Central High School.

Boggs replaces Jamie Hackney, who left Central after one season to take over the program at Lee High.

Boggs played hoops at Pound High School, where his teammates included current Union coach Zack Moore. Boggs spent more than a decade as an assistant coach in stints at J.J. Kelly and Central.

He has worked a long time in the program and is very deserving of this position,” said Central assistant principal T.J. McAmis. “He has a good knowledge of the game and a coach that the players want to play hard for.”

The Warriors were 2-11 last season.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Concord overpowers E&H

Sheridan Herron (Lee High) contributed seven kills to Concord’s 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 win over the Emory & Henry College Wasps.

E&H (3-5) was led by Hannah Watson’s 16 kills.

Anderson overpowers UVa-Wise

Anderson University overpowered the University of Virginia’s College at Wise for a 25-13, 20-25, 25-11, 25-14 victory.

UVa-Wise (2-6) received seven kills and two blocks from Abingdon High School graduate Cassidy Farley.

King falls short vs. Shorter

Shorter stopped King University 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20 for a non-conference win on Friday.

King (2-5) received 11 kills from Julie Ward, including the 1,000th of her collegiate career.

