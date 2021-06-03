LOCAL BRIEFS: BMS to open grandstand 'wide open' for Night Race

NASCAR

BMS to open grandstand capacity for Night Race

According to a release on the Bristol Motor Speedway web site Thursday night, the event capacity for the Sept. 16-18 Night Race at BMS will be “wide open” with “minimal, but necessary, safety protocols in place as recommended by the CDC.”

No other details were available from BMS or NASCAR.

The race weekend includes the Sept. 16 UNOH 200 Camping World Truck Series race, the Sept. 17 Food City 300 for the Xfinity Series, and the Sept. 18 Night Race which will reduce the Cup Series playoff field from 16 to 12 drivers.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dunn transferring from Gate City

Kayli Dunn announced on her Twitter profile Thursday that she is transferring from Gate City High School to Providence Academy in Johnson City, Tennessee.

A sophomore, Dunn played a key role during her two seasons at Gate City and was on the Blue Devils’ 2020 VHSL Class 2 state title team and 2021 state runner-up squad. She was an honorable mention All-Mountain 7 District selection this past season.

PREP TENNIS