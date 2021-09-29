 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: BMS schedule remains unchanged for 2022
LOCAL BRIEFS: BMS schedule remains unchanged for 2022

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Race fans watch as NASCAR Cup drivers race around Bristol Motor Speedway during Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

NASCAR

BMS schedule remains unchanged

NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced Wednesday that the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series will return to BMS in 2022 to join NASCAR Cup Series race weekends in April and September.

The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will be held Saturday, April 16, as the primary companion race to Sunday night’s Food City Dirt Race in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Both the Truck and Xfinity races will support the Bass Pro Shops America’s Night Race Cup Series Playoff race in September. All three September events will be run on BMS’s traditional high-banked concrete oval.

The UNOH 200 will be held Thursday night, Sept. 15, as the first race in the second round of the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs.

The Food City 300 Xfinity race will be held Friday night, Sept. 16, as the regular season finale in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Season ticket packages for both 2022 NASCAR weekends at Bristol Motor Speedway are on sale now, and fans can also purchase single tickets for any of the NASCAR events scheduled on those weekends.

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

No Peace for Wasps

Emory & Henry dropped a 7-0 decision at William Peace. The Wasps (1-5) have been outscored 20-4.

