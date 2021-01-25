LOCAL BRIEFS: BMS announces race lengths

NASCAR officials announced the stage lengths for all three of its major touring series on Monday, including each of the 2021 races scheduled at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Food City Dirt Race on March 28 – the first dirt race for the NASCAR Cup Series in more than 50 years – will be divided into three stages for a 250-laps total. The first stage will be 75 laps, followed by another 75-lapper in stage two and a 100-lap final stage.

The Camping World Truck Series dirt race at BMSU, scheduled for March 27 under the lights, will be showcased in a 150-lap race that will be broken into stages of 40, 50 and 60 laps.

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Sept. 18 will once again serve as the Round of 16 elimination race in the Cup Series playoffs and will be split up into stages of 125, 125 and 250 laps for a total of 500 laps.

The Xfinity Series Food City 300 on Sept. 17 will have stages of 85, 85 and 130 laps.

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics on Sept. 16, will serve as the Camping World Truck Series’ first playoff elimination race in the Round of 10 with stages of 55, 55 and 90 laps.

