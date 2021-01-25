LOCAL BRIEFS: BMS announces race lengths

NASCAR officials announced the stage lengths for all three of its major touring series on Monday, including each of the 2021 races scheduled at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Food City Dirt Race on March 28 – the first dirt race for the NASCAR Cup Series in more than 50 years – will be divided into three stages for a 250-laps total. The first stage will be 75 laps, followed by another 75-lapper in stage two and a 100-lap final stage.
The Camping World Truck Series dirt race at BMSU, scheduled for March 27 under the lights, will be showcased in a 150-lap race that will be broken into stages of 40, 50 and 60 laps.
The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Sept. 18 will once again serve as the Round of 16 elimination race in the Cup Series playoffs and will be split up into stages of 125, 125 and 250 laps for a total of 500 laps.
The Xfinity Series Food City 300 on Sept. 17 will have stages of 85, 85 and 130 laps.
The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics on Sept. 16, will serve as the Camping World Truck Series’ first playoff elimination race in the Round of 10 with stages of 55, 55 and 90 laps.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise wins eighth straight
Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) scored 21 points as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned an 87-79 win over Lincoln Memorial and ran its winning streak to eight games.
Nia Vanzant added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Highland Cavaliers (8-1), who are off to the best start in program history.
LMU (5-6) received 10 points, five assists and five rebounds from Graham High School graduate Lexi Kiser.
Ford earns conference honor
King University’s Julie Ford was named the Conference Carolinas defensive player of the week after blocking eight shots and swiping two steals in wins over Southern Wesleyan.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Foust earns Conference Carolinas honor
King University’s MJ Foust was named the Conference Carolinas defensive player of the week after coming up with six steals last week in three games.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Kim earns conference accolade
King University senior Joshua Kim was named the Conference Carolinas offensive player of the week as well as the Off The Block National Opposite Of the Week.
Kim had 37 kills, 18 digs, four aces and two blocks in a pair of wins over Saint Francis University.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
E&H sweeps ODAC honors
Emory & Henry College’s Cat Sweigart (women) and Blake Madaris (men) swept the Old Dominion Athletic Conference swimmer of the week honors.
Sweigart won the 200 IM, 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke in a dual-meet win over Ferrum.
Madaris won the 200-meter IM, 100-meter backstroke and 400-meter freestyle against Ferrum.