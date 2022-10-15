Local Briefs: Blankenship powers King past Warriors

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Blankenship powers King past Warriors

Hailee Blankenship had 19 kills, along with 15 digs, to lead King to a 25-23, 25-8, 15-25, 25-20 Conference Carolinas road victory at Southern Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon.

King (11-12, 6-6) also received 15 kills from Abigale Jayne (Sullivan South) and 30 assists and 18 digs by Katie Harless (Abingdon). Other standouts included Gracia Love (12 kills), Kara Miller (six blocks), Kylie Love (17 assists) and Gabri Puertas (24 digs).

Wasps stung by Catawba

Julissa Hopgood had 10 kills and Camden Jones (Virginia High) added nine kills and eight digs in the Emory & Henry’s 25-22, 25-23, 25-16 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Catawba.

Paige Halcrow had seven digs and 13 assists, Payton Rolfsen dished out 14 assists and two aces and Brianna Hogan tallied five kills for the Wasps (3-12, 2-10).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

King blanked by Crusaders

King had five shots on goal, but none made it to the back of the net in the Tornado’s 5-0 Conference Carolinas loss to Belmont Abbey.

Kristal Garcia had six saves for King (1-10-3, 1-6-3).

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Belmont Abbey tops Tornado

Colin Teperino and Jack Hyatt combined for three saves in the Tornado’s 5-0 Conference Carolinas loss to Belmont Abbey.

King (2-9-1, 1-7-1) managed just one shot on goal against the Crusaders.