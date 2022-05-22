LOCAL BRIEFS: Billy Wagner's Miller School team finishes as state runner-up

PREP BASEBALL

Wagner’s team finishes as runner-up

Miller School baseball coach Billy Wagner knew his team faced a tall task when the VISAA Division I state tournament bracket was released last week.

As the No. 6 seed, the Mavericks would have to potentially knock off the top three seeds in the tournament if they wanted to bring home the program’s fourth state championship and its first in Division I, the largest private school classification in the state.

Wagner’s team came within one out of completing the Cinderella story

Miller (14-13-12) rallied to force extra innings, but dropped a 5-4 decision to top-seeded Cape Henry Collegiate in Sunday’s state championship game at Shepherd Stadium.

“It was just a tremendous fight the whole day,” said Wagner, a Tazewell High School graduate and former MLB All-Star. “Our whole season has been a fight. It didn’t end like when wanted it to, but I tell you, they gave everything they could give. It came down to a pitch here and a pitch there. I give our guys a lot of credit, they fought and I’m very proud of them.”

The championship game was slated to be played Saturday evening, but a fast-moving storm through Colonial Heights forced the game to be suspended in the top of the third inning. The game resumed Sunday afternoon.

Despite the loss, Wagner was proud of the way his team continued to compete.

“They never quit,” he said. “There were a lot of times when we had our backs up against the wall. We got put as a sixth seed, had to go play Bishop O’Connell and we had to go through and beat [No.] 3, [No.] 2 and [No.]1 and we gave [No.] 1 all they could take. Just hats off to these guys and hats off to Cape Henry.

“It sucks to come out on the short end, but they battled all year long and I’m very proud of them.”

PREP SOFTBALL

The first state tournament game in the history of Tennessee High’s softball program will come against a TSSAA powerhouse.

The Vikings (26-8) play Gibbs (30-4) at 4 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday at McKnight Fields at the Murfreesboro Sports Complex.

Gibbs has won 10 state titles, the last crown coming in in 2017.

Lincoln County (27-10-1) vs. Brighton (25-7), Lexington (45-1) vs. Soddy Daisy (34-7) and Hardin County (16-10-1) vs. Dyer County (26-18) are the other first-round matchups.