LOCAL BRIEFS: Belmont Abbey wins men's and women's Conference Carolinas basketball titles

Belmont Abbey defeated Barton, 68-52, to capture its first women's Conference Carolinas championship since 2002 on Sunday in Belmont, North Carolina while the Belmont Abbey men won their fourth Conference Carolinas title with an 82-70 win over Emmanuel on Sunday in Franklin Springs, Georgia.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UVa-Wise sweeps Lees-McRae
Alexis Miles collected a pair of hits to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 2-1 win over Lees-McRae in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday in Banner Elk, North Carolina.
Kailey Huffman delivered a grand slam in the 9-0 second-game win as Sarah Barrett had three hits and three RBIs.
King sweeps West Virginia State
King University swept West Virginia State at home on Sunday with a 10-2 win in the first game and taking a 12-5 victory in the nightcap.
Carly Turner led King (7-3) with five hits, all doubles, while driving in eight runs. Rikkelle Miller had four hits with three doubles.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Emmanuel downs King
Emmanuel College (1-4, 1-2) broke a tie in the 88th minute for a 3-2 Conference Carolinas win over King University (0-2-1, 0-2-1) on Sunday in Franklin Springs, Georgia.
Virginia Wesleyan tops E&H
Virginia Wesleyan (2-1, 2-0) scored a pair of second half goals to take a 2-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory & Henry (0-3, 0-3) on Sunday.
MEN’S SOCCER
King falls to Emmanuel
Emmanuel College (1-2, 1-2) held King University (1-3, 1-2) scoreless in taking a 2-0 Conference Carolinas win over the Tornado on Sunday in Franklin Springs, Georgia.
Randolph-Macon blanks E&H
Randolph-Macon (2-0, 2-0) scored five second half goals in taking a 5-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory & Henry (0-3, 0-3) on Sunday in Emory, Virginia.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
King splits with Mount Olive
Drew Moore scattered five hits over 61/3 innings and Nic Blankenship earned a save as King University took a 3-2 Conference Carolinas win over Mount Olive in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday in Mount Olive, North Carolina.
The Tornado (4-7, 3-5) fell to Mount Olive (10-1, 7-1) in the second game 9-5.
C-N unloads in sweep against UVa-Wise
Carson-Newman blasted five home runs and scored 32 runs in taking a doubleheader sweep against the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, 18-5 and 14-4, on Sunday in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
Tyler Campbell led the Cavaliers with a two-run home run and a two-run single in the first game and followed with a two-run shot in the second game.