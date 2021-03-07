LOCAL BRIEFS: Belmont Abbey wins men's and women's Conference Carolinas basketball titles

Belmont Abbey defeated Barton, 68-52, to capture its first women's Conference Carolinas championship since 2002 on Sunday in Belmont, North Carolina while the Belmont Abbey men won their fourth Conference Carolinas title with an 82-70 win over Emmanuel on Sunday in Franklin Springs, Georgia.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UVa-Wise sweeps Lees-McRae

Alexis Miles collected a pair of hits to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 2-1 win over Lees-McRae in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Kailey Huffman delivered a grand slam in the 9-0 second-game win as Sarah Barrett had three hits and three RBIs.

King sweeps West Virginia State

King University swept West Virginia State at home on Sunday with a 10-2 win in the first game and taking a 12-5 victory in the nightcap.

Carly Turner led King (7-3) with five hits, all doubles, while driving in eight runs. Rikkelle Miller had four hits with three doubles.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Emmanuel downs King