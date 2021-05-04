 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Beefight today in ODAC at E&H
Beefight today in ODAC at E&H

Emory & Henry College (new logo)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Beefight today in ODAC

Emory & Henry will host Lynchburg in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball semifinals today in a doubleheader that begins at 3 p.m.

No. 10 nationally ranked Emory & Henry (25-5) dispatched of Ferrum 4-1 and 4-3 in the ODAC quarterfinals on Saturday.

The second-seeded Wasps will host the third seed Hornets (27-15) in a best-of-three series, and an “if necessary” third game slated for Thursday.

Virginia Wesleyan is hosting Roanoke in the other semifinal series.

The winners of the two series will meet for the championship at the highest seed remaining on May 9-10.

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

King tumbler earns All-America honors

King University junior Catherine Reynolds has become the third King individual to earned National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) All-America honors.

Reynolds earned the inaugural Conference Carolinas Athlete of the Year this past season, helping the Tornado to program-high scores in five different events. She recorded the first perfect tumbling score in program history, and was crowned as Conference Carolinas champion in the tumbling open pass division.

