LOCAL BRIEFS: Bears, Bearcats on Class 2 all-state team

PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Bears, Bearcats on Class 2 all-state team
Union junior Emma Hemphill and freshman Peyton Davis were selected to the All-Class 2 girls soccer first team by the Virginia High School League.
Taylor Wallace of John Battle was also a first-team selection.
Adie Ratcliffe and Maria Wilson of Virginia High were second team honorees. Isabella Blagg (Union), Amber Kimberlin (Marion) and Sage Dagout (Tazewell) were also second team selections.
Poquoson’s Sydney McCarthy earned player of the year honors, while coach of the year went to Kyleigh Drew of Glenvar.