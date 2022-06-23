 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Bears, Bearcats on Class 2 all-state team

Abingdon vs Virginia High Soccer

Virginia High’s Maria Wilson, left, and Adie Ratcliffe were selected to the VHSL all-Class 2 girls soccer second team.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Bears, Bearcats on Class 2 all-state team

Union junior Emma Hemphill and freshman Peyton Davis were selected to the All-Class 2 girls soccer first team by the Virginia High School League.

Taylor Wallace of John Battle was also a first-team selection.

Adie Ratcliffe and Maria Wilson of Virginia High were second team honorees. Isabella Blagg (Union), Amber Kimberlin (Marion) and Sage Dagout (Tazewell) were also second team selections.

Poquoson’s Sydney McCarthy earned player of the year honors, while coach of the year went to Kyleigh Drew of Glenvar.

