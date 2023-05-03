HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Bearcats to host college signings

The Virginia High brother duo of Patrick and Prince Poku will join several teammates taking part in a college signing ceremony today in the school auditorium at 2:45 p.m.

The talented soccer duo will sign with King University soccer. Other Bearcats to slated to sign include Gage Coleman (track & field, Emory & Henry), Aly Wright (girls soccer, Pikeville) and Jayden Kilinski (softball, Erskine). Two other seniors, Brody Jones (Virginia Tech football) and Dante Worley (boys basketball, University of Virginia’s College at Wise), have already signed offers.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King 8th in Southeast Rankings

In the final set of NCAA Regional Rankings, the King University softball team moved up one spot to eighth, which is good news for the Tornado’s NCAA tournament hopes.

The NCAA Region Rankings are used to select the NCAA Tournament field in each region. Eight teams will qualify for the NCAA Southeast Regional Championship. After the automatic bids are awarded in each conference, the NCAA Region Rankings are used to select the final five participants.

The Tornado are one of three Conference Carolinas schools in this week’s regional rankings, along with Francis Marion University who is ranked sixth and Lees-McRae College who is 10th.

King now awaits the NCAA selection show on Monday to see if they will receive and at large bid into the NCAA Division II Softball Championship. The Tornado are seeking their fourth NCAA Southeast Regional appearance. King earned Conference Carolinas’ automatic bid in their last three NCAA Southeast Regional Appearances, 2013, 2018 and 2022.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU’s Savage completes staff

ETSU men’s basketball head coach Brooks Savage filled his final assistant coach spot with Brian Jones, who has 27 years of coaching experience.

Jones, who was most recently an assistant at Bradley, also spent 13 years as head coach at the University of North Dakota. Jones has also coached at Iowa, Illinois State, Nebraska-Omaha and Southwest Missouri State. Jones was an interim head coach for the final seven games of the 2021-22 season at Illinois State.

LATE TUESDAY

TRACK & FIELD

THS girls take ULC title

The Tennessee High Vikings used a balanced attack to win the girls team title at Tuesday’s Upper Lakes Conference championships at Elizabethton High School.

The Bristolians won all three relays and also received victories from Zoe Arrington (1,600, 5:14.20), Kendall Cross (300 hurdles, 49.58), freshman Jenna Reecher (3,200, 12:53.34), Chase Wolfenbarger (triple jump 32-3 ½), Fairyn Meares (pole vault, 10-7) and Keely Canter (discus, 102-6) in beating runner-up Volunteer by 23 points.

Tennessee High’s boys placed third with Cody Robinson (shot put, 47-9 ½) and the 4x200 relay team proving victorious.