Local Briefs: Battle’s Almany, West Ridge’s Coger lead locals at Science Hill

PREP WRESTLING

Battle’s Almany, West Ridge’s Coger lead locals

Owen Almany of John Battle earned a runner-up finish in the 106-pound weight class at Saturday’s Fandetti-Richardson Brawl at Science Hill High School.

Almany was pinned by Samuel Comes of Seymour in 3:32 in the finals.

Graham Pittman of John Battle took third place in the 113-pound weight class with a 2-1 overtime victory over Hardin Valley’s Brock Connatser.

Christian Rector (132) had a fourth-place finish for the Trojans, who finished seventh in the team standings in the 16-team event. Battle also had wrestlers competing in the Ed Cressel Classic in Bristol.

Kalel Honaker was the top finisher for Tennessee High as he finished third in the 152-pound weight class. He pinned Chris Gorgiev of Cox Mill in 2:08 in the consolation finals. The Vikings were 15th in the team standings.

Lakeway Christian Academy took home team gold.

In the girls competition, West Ridge’s Angel Coger won the 165G weight class by pinning all three of her opponents. John Battle’s Kari Streit was fourth in 114G.

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores eight

Mac McClung (Gate City) scored eight points and dished out six assists for the Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday in their 116-111 NBA G League win over the Maine Celtics.

McClung shot just 4-for-11 from the field and 0-for-1 from the foul line and also had two rebounds and no turnovers.

It was reported on Friday that McClung will compete in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Weekend next month in Salt Lake City.

He will be back on the court for the Blue Coats on Monday afternoon against the Wisconsin Herd.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bears growl past Wasps

Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown had 19 points and Jalen Leftwich added 16 points and six assists in Emory & Henry's 89-72 South Atlantic Conference loss at Lenoir-Rhyne.

Patrick Antonelli filled the stat sheet for the Wasps (10-6, 2-5) with 11 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Wise falls at Catawba

Gate City graduate Bradley Dean scored 20 points, but the University of Virginia's College at Wise dropped a 98-81 South Atlantic Conference decision at Catawba.

UVA Wise (9-7, 2-5) was outrebounded 48-25, allowing 18 boards on the offensive end. Catawba, which led 53-44 at halftime, canned 13 3-pointers and shot 53 percent from the field.

Defense lets down Flying Eagles

Bryant & Stratton College (Va) scored 125 points to defeat Southwest Virginia Community College, which managed 72 points in dropping its third straight game and falling to 8-5 on the season.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wasps fall to ranked Bears

Virginia High graduate Amaya Lee had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists in Emory & Henry's 60-52 South Atlantic Conference loss at No. 17 Lenoir-Rhyne.

Emma Santoro had eight points and 10 boards, while Breanna Yarber (Sullivan Central/Patrick Henry) added six points and eight boards.

Another Virginia High graduate, Taylor Owens had nine points for the Wasps (6-9, 3-4).

Highland Cavaliers fall to Catawba

Nia Vanzant led four University of Virginia's College at Wise scorers in double figures with 17 points in the Highland Cavaliers' 77-63 South Atlantic Conference loss to Catawba.

Josie Hester had 14 points and five boards, Caitlyn Ross added 12 points, eight assists and six boards and Katlin Burger had 12 points for the Cavaliers (11-6 3-4).

Vanzant added five steals and Kaitlin Bailey had 12 boards in the loss.

ETSU falls to 0-3 in SoCon

Nevaeh Brown delivered 16 points and five rebounds and Jiselle Thomas had 14 points and five boards in East Tennessee State's 68-58 Southern Conference loss to Samford.

ETSU (13-6, 0-3), which dropped its third straight SoCon decision, also received eight points, seven boards and three assists by Kendall Foley.

Sarah Thompson (Gate City) had three points, three steals, two boards and one blocked shot. Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) didn't score in seven minutes of action.

King-Lees-McRae postponed

The Conference Carolinas doubleheader between King rival Lees-McRae and the Tornado scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to snowy conditions.

The twinbill will now be played in Bristol on Feb. 13.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

The Beach too much for King

Jackson Carroll had seven kills, Jack Sarnowski dished out 16 assists and AJ Drooker added five kills in King's 25-17, 25-12, 25-14 non-conference loss at No. 3 Long Beach State on Friday night.

Justin Sawyer had five digs and Kellan Kennedy had three kills and two blocks for the Tornado (0-4).

King University's contest with the Southern California Trojans was delayed on Saturday night and didn't end until after press deadline.