LOCAL BRIEFS: Battle, Marion advance in region tennis
LOCAL BRIEFS: Battle, Marion advance in region tennis

Marion will host John Battle on Tuesday at noon in the finals of the VHSL Region 1D/2D boys tennis tournament.

Marion advanced with a 5-2 win over Wise County Central, while John Battle posted a 5-0 triumph over Eastside. Eastside had beaten the Trojans in the 2019 Class 1/2 state semifinals.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Costa takes over at UVa-Wise

Brandon Costa officially became the head coach at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Wednesday.

Costa spent last season as the program’s associate head coach after spending the three previous seasons as an assistant under head coach Hank Banner, who retired following the 2021 season.

A Pennsylvania native, Costa had stints as an assistant at Concord University, the University of Charleston and Radford University prior to his arrival at UVa-Wise.

