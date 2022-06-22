LOCAL BRIEFS: Battle, Bearcats on VHSL Class 2 first team

PREP BASEBALL
Battle, Bearcats on VHSL Class 2 first team
Several area baseball players have been selected to the Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state baseball team.
The John Battle freshman duo of Evan Hankins and Porter Gobble were selected to the first team, in addition to Carter Babb and Ryan Jessee of Gate City. Isaac Berry (Virginia High), Tyson Tester (Wise County Central) and Drew Simmons (Richlands) were also first-team selections.
Marion’s Bradley Thomas was a second team honoree.
Appomattox’s Alex Caruso earned player of the year honors, while the Raiders’ Joe Caruso was tabbed as coach of the year.
PREP SOFTBALL
Varney, Perry receive first team honors
Lebanon’s Morgan Varney and Taylor Perry of Eastside have been chosen as first team members of the VHSL Class 1 all-state team.
Second team honors went to the Eastside due of Tinley Hamilton and Braelyn Hall, in addition to Abigail Street (Patrick Henry), Alexis Horne (Lebanon), Tabby Ball (Honaker) and Caroline Hayden (Northwood).
Auburn’s Kirsten Fleet earned player of the year honors. Coach of the year acclaim went to Auburn’s Tim Smoot.
Abingdon’s Yates claims Class 3 mention
Abingdon junior Kendal Yates has been chosen to the VHSL Class 3 all-state softball team.
Yates played third base for the Falcons.
New Kent senior McKenna Mueller was selected as player of the year. New Kent’s Maria Bates was awarded coach of the year honors.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Falcons’ Turman earns all-state honors
Abingdon senior soccer standout Chloe Turman has been selected as a second team member to the VHSL Class 3 girls all-state team.
Lafayette swept top honors, with Brooke Potter earning player of the year honors. Coach of the year went to Kellie Ernst.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU alums to participate in TBT
The Bucketneers, an ETSU alumn team, will compete in The Basketball Tournament, the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event, with the Bucknetneers playing at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on July 24-27 in Charleston, W.Va.
ETSU alums Courtney Pigram, Jalen Riley, Isaac Banks, Desonta Bradford, T.J. Cromer, Tevin Glass and Bo Hodges will be joined by Cornelius Hudson (Wake Forest), Nick Ward (Michigan State) and Dele Ojo (Pfeiffer).
Former ETSU player Dillon Reppart organized the team, which will be led by former ETSU player Joe Hugley, along with assistants Patrick Good (ETSU) and L.D. Williams (Wake Forest).
The Bucketneers advanced to the third round of the West Virginia Regional last summer.