 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOCAL BRIEFS: Battle, Bearcats on VHSL Class 2 first team

  • 0

PREP BASEBALL

Battle, Bearcats on VHSL Class 2 first team

Several area baseball players have been selected to the Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state baseball team.

The John Battle freshman duo of Evan Hankins and Porter Gobble were selected to the first team, in addition to Carter Babb and Ryan Jessee of Gate City. Isaac Berry (Virginia High), Tyson Tester (Wise County Central) and Drew Simmons (Richlands) were also first-team selections.

Marion’s Bradley Thomas was a second team honoree.

Appomattox’s Alex Caruso earned player of the year honors, while the Raiders’ Joe Caruso was tabbed as coach of the year.

PREP SOFTBALL

Varney, Perry receive first team honors

Lebanon’s Morgan Varney and Taylor Perry of Eastside have been chosen as first team members of the VHSL Class 1 all-state team.

People are also reading…

Second team honors went to the Eastside due of Tinley Hamilton and Braelyn Hall, in addition to Abigail Street (Patrick Henry), Alexis Horne (Lebanon), Tabby Ball (Honaker) and Caroline Hayden (Northwood).

Auburn’s Kirsten Fleet earned player of the year honors. Coach of the year acclaim went to Auburn’s Tim Smoot.

Abingdon’s Yates claims Class 3 mention

Abingdon junior Kendal Yates has been chosen to the VHSL Class 3 all-state softball team.

Yates played third base for the Falcons.

New Kent senior McKenna Mueller was selected as player of the year. New Kent’s Maria Bates was awarded coach of the year honors.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Falcons’ Turman earns all-state honors

Abingdon senior soccer standout Chloe Turman has been selected as a second team member to the VHSL Class 3 girls all-state team.

Lafayette swept top honors, with Brooke Potter earning player of the year honors. Coach of the year went to Kellie Ernst.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU alums to participate in TBT

The Bucketneers, an ETSU alumn team, will compete in The Basketball Tournament, the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event, with the Bucknetneers playing at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on July 24-27 in Charleston, W.Va.

ETSU alums Courtney Pigram, Jalen Riley, Isaac Banks, Desonta Bradford, T.J. Cromer, Tevin Glass and Bo Hodges will be joined by Cornelius Hudson (Wake Forest), Nick Ward (Michigan State) and Dele Ojo (Pfeiffer).

Former ETSU player Dillon Reppart organized the team, which will be led by former ETSU player Joe Hugley, along with assistants Patrick Good (ETSU) and L.D. Williams (Wake Forest).

The Bucketneers advanced to the third round of the West Virginia Regional last summer.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas Walker hires Hall as football coach

Thomas Walker hires Hall as football coach

Being named the head football coach at Thomas Walker High School marks a major milestone in Tanner Hall’s career, but it didn’t even rank as his biggest life moment of the past seven days.

That’s because he and his wife, Addie, got married last Saturday and are currently on their honeymoon in Panama City, Florida.

Former Mountain Mission trio starring on the basketball court

Former Mountain Mission trio starring on the basketball court

Those who wandered into the cozy gymnasium located on Edgewater Drive in Grundy, Virginia, on a bitterly cold evening in the winter of 2016 or on a pleasant spring afternoon in 2017, were in the presence of basketball royalty even if they might not have realized it at the time.

Hooker, Vols looking to ‘win ballgames’ this season

Hooker, Vols looking to ‘win ballgames’ this season

Dynamic dual-threat quarterback Hendon Hooker and leading rusher Jabari Small were among the featured guests of offensive lineman Dayne Davis on Saturday at the latter’s inaugural youth football camp at Sullivan East High School.

Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

BRISTOL, Tenn. – “Our gift, His glory.”

That has been the motto for the King women’s volleyball program for decades, first created by Tornado coaching legend Susie Toomey and continued by her son, Chris Toomey, a duo that led the Tornado to nearly 1,000 wins over a 29-year period.

Yet, according to those who knew Chris – who died unexpectedly last Tuesday in St. Louis at age 46 – volleyball was simply a means to a more important calling in life.

“They always viewed their coaching here as a ministry,” King University athletic director David Hicks said

Hall takes over as football coach at Thomas Walker

Hall takes over as football coach at Thomas Walker

Tanner Hall is the new head football coach at Thomas Walker High School...NHRA officials announced Thursday afternoon that Friday’s pro qualifying session for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway has been moved forward two hours due to potential weather in the evening.

NASCAR icon Bruton Smith dies at 95

NASCAR icon Bruton Smith dies at 95

O. Bruton Smith, who emerged from rural North Carolina and parlayed his love of motorsports into becoming a NASCAR Hall of Famer and one of its most eccentric and successful promoters, died Wednesday. He was 95.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts