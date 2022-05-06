LOCAL BRIEFS: Baseball season ends for King

Chase Hilliard had three hits, including a home run, drove in three runs and scored three times, but King was eliminated from the Conference Carolinas tournament with an 11-7 loss to UNC Pembroke on Friday afternoon.

King finished the season with a 24-22 record, losing to top-seeded North Greenville and second-seed UNC Pembroke in consecutive games.

Truman Roper had three hits and Tennessee High graduate Davis Hall had two hits and drove in two runs. Caleb Helms added two hits and two runs scored. Chilhowie graduate Ray Berry took the loss on the mound, while Tennessee High’s Bodhi Baker was one of four pitchers used by the Tornado.

UNC Pembroke (37-14) banged out 16 hits, including three home runs, and scored at least two runs in six different innings.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SWCC falls to 4-21

Southwest Virginia Community College’s 2022 softball season come to a close on Friday as the Flying Eagles dropped a 12-5 decision to Florence-Darlington Tech in the first game of a doubleheader.

The second game was rained out and Saturday’s doubleheader against Fayetteville Tech was also canceled. The Flying Eagles finished the season 4-21 with Nancy Jo Roberts (Northwood), Olivia Absher (Happy Valley) and Caroline Roberts (Northwood) among the team’s top hitters.

COLLEGE GOLF

NCAA regionals postponed

The King University golf team will continue the second round of the NCAA Division II South/Southeast Regional on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. after lightning forced Friday’s action to be postponed.

King was in a tie for 16th when the postponement occurred. No King golfer played more than just six holes on Friday at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Ga. Samuel Trueba, who was tied for 8th after Thursday’s opening round, was 2-over through three holes.

NASCAR

Kligerman finishes 6th at Darlington

Parker Kligerman, the driver for Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports, finished 6th in the Dead On 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C.

Kligerman, who won Stage 1 of the 149-lap event, was one of nine leaders during the race, finishing behind race winner John Hunter Nemechek, Carson Hocevar, Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski and Matt Crafton at the end.

Kligerman has three top-10 finishes out of five races this season in the No. 75 Food Country USA Chevrolet. He was fourth in Bristol last month and fifth in Daytona in February.

LATE THURSDAY

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Honaker wins 7-0

Jaxon Dye, Nick Goodman and Zane Johnson scored two goals apiece as Honaker rocked Rural Retreat for a 7-0 victory.

Landon Marsh also had a goal, while Johnson dished out three assists.

Skylar Miller had the shutout in goal for Honaker.

Rural Retreat keeper Brandon Combs made 18 saves.