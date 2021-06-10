 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Barton, Erskine joining SAC
LOCAL BRIEFS: Barton, Erskine joining SAC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Barton, Erskine joining SAC

The Emory & Henry College Wasps will not be the only new football team in the South Atlantic Conference.

It was announced on Thursday that Barton College and Erskine College will join the NCAA Division II league as associated members for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The addition of Barton and Erskine will increase the number of South Atlantic Conference Football institutions to 12 starting in 2022 with the addition of full member Emory & Henry College. Carson-Newman, Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne, Limestone, Mars Hill, Newberry, Tusculum, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Wingate are the current members.

In conjunction with the addition of Barton, Emory & Henry, and Erskine, the South Atlantic Conference will look to play a divisional football schedule based on geography with the plan for the two divisional winners to meet in a conference championship game during the final week of the regular season beginning in 2022.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU adds Egyptian to roster

East Tennessee State men’s basketball has added international prospect Mohab Yasser from Cairo, Egypt to its roster for the 2021-22 season.

Yasser, a 6-foot-4, 183-pound guard, played for the Zamalek Sporting Club in Egypt where he became the youngest player to win an Egyptian League title. He joined the NBA Academy Africa in 2019, and participated in the Basketball Without Borders Africa, where he was named an All-Star.

