PREP TRACK & FIELD

Barrett breaks record

Patrick Henry High School sophomore Tyler Barrett broke a school record in the boys shot put on Wednesday.

Barret had a top heave of 56-4, breaking the previous program record of 56 feet established by Justin May in 1993.

THS duo finishes first in Big 11A pair of Tennessee High track standouts finished on top in their events at the Associated Orthopedics Big 11 Conference Meet on Tuesday night at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

Tennessee High senior Cody Robinson won the shot put with a throw of 50-05.00, while Vikings’ sophomore Fairyn Meares soared to the pole vault title with a leap of 10-06.00.

Vikings’ junior Liz Rouse placed second in the 100 hurdles in 17.02, while sophomore Chase Wolfenbarger was second in the triple jump in 33.00.50.

Tennessee High’s 4x100 (52.24) and 4x200 (1:50.10) meter girls relay teams finished in second place behind Science Hill.

West Ridge senior Ariyana Green finished second in the 100 meters in 12.82.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps finish home slate with win

Jared Foley had four hits and scored three runs and Matthew Long and Tyler Bradley homered in Emory & Henry’s 12-6 non-conference home win on Wednesday over Concord.

Long also had four hits, drove in two runs and scored two for the Wasps (12-32), which will conclude its season with a three-game weekend road trip to Lincoln Memorial.

Garrison Bullock, Foley and Bradley joined Long with two RBIs apiece.

Eagles fly past Tornado Lebanon graduate Preston Steele had two doubles, a single and scored two runs in King’s 6-3 non-conference home loss to Carson-Newman.

King (12-28) got RBIs from Chase Hilliard and Matthew Swartz. Tennessee High graduate Davis Hill contributed a double.

SWCC wins slugfestSouthwest Virginia Community College earned a victory over Combine Post-Grad by a football-like score of 24-13.

SWCC improved to 9-21 on the season.

ETSU hosed by Blue HoseJared Paladino drove in two runs and Nick Iannantone, Cameron Sisneros and Garett Wallace had two hits each in East Tennessee State’s 16-3 non-conference loss at Presbyterian.

ETSU (15-19) fell behind 6-0 in the first inning and the Blue Hose added nine more in the sixth through eighth innings to run away from the Buccaneers.

ETSU travels to The Citadel for three games beginning on Friday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Flying Eagles get split

Southwest Virginia Community College followed up a 9-1 home loss to Cleveland Community College with a 10-2 second game win over the visitors from Tennessee.

The Flying Eagles improved to 6-26 on the campaign.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU’s Smith playing in Europe

Former ETSU All-American defensive back Artevius Smith is gearing up to play in the European League of Football, having signed a contact in November to play for the Wroclaw Panthers. The 14-week season begins Saturday, June 3. Smith played in 43 games for ETSU from 2015-19, earning FCS All-America honors as a senior.

Smith played for two seasons with the Omaha Beef – a member of the Champions Indoor Football League (CIF). He is the second Buccaneer to play in the European League of Football as quarterback Austin Herink played for the Vienna Vikings. Another connection with ETSU Athletics is Wroclaw, Poland is the hometown of Buccaneer men’s golf alum Adrian Meronk. Meronk is currently playing on the DP World Tour and just wrapped up making his Masters debut two weeks ago in Augusta.