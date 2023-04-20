PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Barnes out at Gate City

John-Reed Barnes has resigned as the head boys basketball coach at Gate City High School.

The coach of the Blue Devils for the past two seasons confirmed the move in a text message.

Barnes was 24-28 during his tenure leading his alma mater. Gate City lost to Graham in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2D tournament this season to cap a 12-15 season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King clubs Chowan

Ethan Hawkins had a two-run triple among his two hits to lead King to a 7-5 Conference Carolinas home win over Chowan on Thursday afternoon.

King (13-26, 3-20) scored all seven runs from the fourth through six innings to overcome a 4-0 deficit. Lebanon graduate Preston Steele singled, scored and drove in a run, while Tennessee High grad Davis Hall had an RBI and scored a run.

Rohde Kirkland worked six innings to pick up the win and Quentin Ingram earned the save for the Tornado, which will host Chowan in a doubleheader today beginning at noon.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Tornado sweeps Mount Olive

John Battle graduate Maggie Deel and Lauren Lawson hit home runs in King's 7-4 Conference Carolina's second game home win over Mount Olive on Thursday.

Bradlie Warner (West Ridge), Deel and Lawson had two hits each, Lawson drove in three runs and Deel added two RBIs. Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) and Marleigh Duncan (Union) combined efforts in the circle. Duncan got the win.

Madison Walter tossed a three-hitter in King's 5-0 opening game win over the Trojans. Jessica Campbell tripled, singled and scored two runs for the Tornado. Lauren Lawson doubled and drove in a run in the win.

King (29-20, 14-6) will conclude its regular season today by hosting North Carolina-Pembroke in a twinbill beginning at 1 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King places three on C/C team

King junior men's volleyball standout Warren Davis has been selected to the All-Conference Carolinas first team, ranking third in the league in total kills (412) and kills per set (3.65). He is also the first player in program history to record more than 400 kills in a season.

Kellan Kennedy earned second team honors, ranking fourth in the league in attack percentage (.421) and ninth in the country. Defensively, his 0.97 blocks per set average ranks third in the league and 21st in the nation. Justin Sawyers earned third team recognition. His average of 1.91 digs per set ranks fourth in the league and 25th in the country. His total of 212 digs ranks fourth in the league.

King will host the Conference Carolinas Championships with the semifinals slated for tonight at the Student Center Complex. Top-seeded North Greenville faces No. 4 Belmont Abbey at 5 p.m., followed by No. 2 King and No. 3 Erskine. The championship match is slated for Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Robinson signs with USFL team

Former East Tennessee State defensive back Tyree Robinson has signed a free agent contract with the Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League (USFL).

Robinson, who spent some time with the Carolina Panthers in 2022, played 50 games for ETSU from 2017-21, while being a six-time All-American and three-time first team all-SoCon selection. He is the second Buccaneer to play in the USFL since it returned in 2022. Nasir Player is in his second season with the Pittsburgh Maulers.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ramsey inks with ETSU

Unaka High School basketball standout Lyndie Ramsey has committed to play college basketball at East Tennessee State.

Ramsey’s high school career is well-documented in the area — most notably this season as she set the Northeast Tennessee 5-on-5 record with nearly 3,000 career points. She was also named an all-state honoree all four seasons of her career. By way of Elizabethton, Ramsey lettered four seasons in both basketball and softball at Unaka High School. She contributed 29.4 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game last season, while adding nearly three steals per game and just over two assists per game.

Wake Forest's Summiel transfers to Virginia Tech

Wake Forest 6-foot-2 forward Olivia Summiel tweeted that she has committed to join the Virginia Tech women's basketball program as a graduate transfer, using her extra year of eligibility, according to the Roanoke Times. Summiel started 33 games for the Demon Deacons as a senior this year, averaging 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 29 minutes. She made 39 3-pointers and blocked 46 shots.

HALL OF FAME

Moore, Robinson in 2023 TSHOF Class

Bristol Motor Speedway co-founder Carl Moore and former East Tennessee State athletic director and men's basketball coach Les Robinson are among 12 people that will be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Nashville on July 22.

Other inductees include Eric Berry and John Henderson (Tennessee Volunteers football), Keith Bulluck (Tennessee Titans football), Mike Fisher (Nashville Predators captain), Tim Harris (Memphis football), Zach Randolph (Memphis Grizzlies), Tianna Madison (Lady Vols track, Olympic gold medalist), Teresa Lawrence Phillips (Vanderbilt basketball, former Tennessee State athletic director), Loren Roberts (golfer) and Stephen B. Smith (Middle Tennessee State baseball).

Ford enters TSSAA shrine

Jonesborough native and longtime Major League umpire Dale Ford was one of nine new members inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame last weekend in Murfreesboro.

The inductees included Ford, Bryan True, administrator from Lawrenceburg; Vic Grider, coach from South Pittsburg; the late Jim Heinz, coach from Cordova; David Meske, coach from Knoxville; the late Danny Joe Young, coach from Memphis; Marty Clements, official from Jackson; Donnie Graham, official from Rockford; and Pat Swallows, contributor from Cookeville.

Ford has been an official for TSSAA in football, basketball and baseball for more than 50 years. Following his retirement from Major League Baseball, he has been involved with the Tri-Cities Baseball Umpires Association and TSSAA for 20 years. He has served as a camp instructor for the TSSAA, umpired in 20 consecutive TSSAA state baseball championships, and worked numerous district, regional and sectional games. During his 27-year tenure in Major League Baseball, he umpired two World Series and two All-Star games.