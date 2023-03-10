GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aubrey steps down at Sullivan East

Allen Aubrey, who has spent 26 years in coaching, including the last 12 seasons as head coach of the Sullivan East girls basketball program, has decided to retire, according to a press release from Sullivan East principal Andy Hare.

“We have been blessed to have enjoyed the services of Coach Aubrey at Sullivan East over the last 12 years as our head girls basketball coach,” Hare said. “He continued the reputation of ‘A Class Act’ that has long been the motto of the Lady Patriot program that was established by Coach Mickey Forrester. He gave us 100% of his time, effort, and energy. We are better because of his efforts because he wasn’t just coaching basketball, he was teaching people how to be the best versions of themselves in life. We wish him and Mandi a well-deserved break from the coaching grind and join them in supporting Emma as she continues her playing career at Carlow University in Pittsburgh.”

Aubrey, who has been assistant at Milligan University and with John Dyer with the Sullivan East boys program, retires with 245 wins, the second most in program history.

Aubrey was a three-time conference coach of the year, won three regular season conference titles, one district championship and coached ten 1,000 point scorers, including all-time leading scorer Jenna Hare.

“I am thankful for my time as coach at Sullivan East. I am thankful for the administrators that have provided this chance to be a head coach and the support they have given me throughout my tenure,” said Aubrey, who thanked several past principals, coaches and athletic directors for his success, including current assistants Michael Forrester and Chris Reynolds. “We have achieved much in our time together and I give them all the credit for restoring our program.

“To my players and former players, I say thank you and I love you. For 12 years I have watched some of the finest people and students at Sullivan East put on the Lady Patriot uniform. Your effort and dedication to our program and to me will forever be remembered and I will keep the many memories of our journey in my heart. Lastly, I want to thank my wife, Mandi, and my daughter, Emma. They have got to experience the highest highs but also the lowest lows. They have seen championships and frustrations. Unfortunately for them, basketball didn’t end with the final horn or the end of practice. It was part of our home for the past 12 years.”

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps homer three times in loss

Tyler Bradley, Wayne Mize and Jared Foley all homered in Emory & Henry’s 16-5 South Atlantic Conference home loss to No. 14 Lenoir-Rhyne.

Bradley had two RBIs to lead the Wasps (7-14, 2-5), who trailed just 4-1 until the Bears scored four in the fifth and eight more in the sixth.

Wise clubbed by EaglesDe’Sean Prinkleton homered, drove in two runs and scored two more in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 9-5 South Atlantic Conference road loss to Carson-Newman.

Jeb Hurst and Hunter Meador had two doubles apiece for the Highland Cavaliers (9-13, 1-3). Jacob Boyle had two hits in the loss.

ETSU busted by WinthropTommy Barth had two doubles, but Winthrop’s four-spot in the seventh was enough to pull out a 4-3 non-confernece road win at East Tennessee State.

Cody Miller added two hits for ETSU (6-7), which was out-hit 8-6 by the Eagles.

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King’s Mahoney earns All-America honors

King University wrestler Trent Mahoney went 2-1 on the first day of the NCAA Division II national championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, cementing his first All-American honors of his career, and the eighth in program history.

Mahoney, who is the first King All-American since Christian Small in 2021, will continue wrestling in the 157-pound weight class tonight. Fellow King grappler Clint Morrisette also competed in the 184-pound class.

Acrobatics & Tumbling

King reigns over Hilltoppers

The No. 11-ranked King University acrobatics & tumbling team defeated 15th-ranked West Liberty University 259.38-257.330 in the Tornado’s home debut.

It was the first win for new King (1-2) head coach Molly Hanley. The Tornado set 13 season-high scores after dropping their first matches of the season.