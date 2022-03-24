LOCAL BRIEFS: Attractions planned for BMS

NASCAR

Attractions planned for BMS

Guests who attend the Food City Dirt Race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 15-17 will find a variety entertainment options in the BMS Fan Zone, located at Entrance 1 (North) near the Bristol tower and It’s Bristol Baby monument.

The BMS Fan Zone will the return of the Ferris Wheel, a NASCAR race simulator, BMS Freestyle bikes, an Axe Throwing station, the extreme Globe of Death motorcycle stunt act, POGO Stick Riders and the BMS Kid Zone.

The Food City Fan Zone Stage will provide guests with music, driver and celebrity appearances, games, SCC auctions, driver Q&A chats and prizes.

Among the scheduled activities include stage appearances throughout the weekend by NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series drivers, along with other special guests and entertainers. One of the highlights will be Saturday night’s post-race concert with country music artist Tim Dugger.