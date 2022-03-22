LOCAL BRIEFS: Atkins, Wasps win twice over Ferrum

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Atkins, Wasps win twice over Ferrum

Anna Thomas’ two-run single in the top of the seventh inning lead Emory & Henry to 6-5 victory to complete a doubleheader sweep at Ferrum. Mackenzie Williams scored twice for the Wasps (19-10), while Avery Atkins improved to 11-4 on the season in the circle by picking up the win in relief.

Hailey Mince had three hits and drove in two runs and Morgan Silvia and Desi Norris each doubled in Emory & Henry’s 9-1 opening game win. Adkins also won the opener, going seven innings, allowing eight hits and no walks, while striking out four.

UVa-Wise splits with Eagles

Kaylee Jones (Eastside) had two hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 5-2 South Atlantic Conference victory over the Eagles.

Kara Long (Lebanon) had two hits for the Cavaliers. McKenna Falwell picked up the win, while Alivia Nolley (Lebanon) finished up in the circle.

Long had UVa-Wise’s only hit in an 18-0 loss to the Eagles in the second game. The Highland Cavaliers dropped to 14-8 on the season, including 6-6 in the SAC. Nolley was tagged with the loss.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Pikeville rallies past Emory & Henry

Pikeville scored 11 runs over the final three innings to rally for an 12-11 win over the Wasps.

Triston Hensley homered and drove in three runs, while McCray Sawyers had four RBIs for Emory & Henry. Sean David-Cherry added three hits and Kolby Anderson scored three runs for the Wasps (4-12).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Gardner, King complete regular season

Sasha Gardner finished a three-way tie for first place at the Agnes McAmis Memorial at Graysburg Hill Golf Course.

Gardner, who finished with a 72 after an opening round 74, led King to a sixth place out of nine teams.

Kornbongkoat Sararat finished seventh for the Tornado, who will compete in the Conference Carolinas Championship on April 3-5 in Hartwell, Ga.

MOTORSPORTS

B.R.A.K.E.S. driving program returns to BMS

The B.R.A.K.E.S. free national teen defensive driving program will return to Bristol Motor Speedway for a pair of sessions on April 23-24. Founded in 2008 by former multi-time NHRA Champion Doug Herbert following the tragic car crash deaths of his only sons, B.R.A.K.E.S. has reached a milestone with more than 50,000 teens and 53,000 parents having learned advanced driving skills, making roadways safer and saving countless lives. Plenty of registration spots are available. For information, visit the Class Registration Schedule at www.putonthebrakes.org.