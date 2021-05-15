 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Arrington wins twice for THS
LOCAL BRIEFS: Arrington wins twice for THS

  • Updated
Tennessee High's Zoe Arrington had a good day on Saturday.

Another weekend, another dominant performance by Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington.

Arrington won the girls 1,600 and 3,200-meter races at Saturday’s TSSAA Large Section 1 Track & Field Championships in Johnson City.

Arrington clocked in at 4:58.20 in the 1,600 and logged a time of 10:45.83 in the 3,200.

On the boys side, Jaden Keller of THS had a pair of top-five finishes as he was runner-up in the triple jump (44-06) and fifth in the 100-meter dash (11.09 seconds).

Tennessee High’s Riley Fritts (fourth, girls 200, 26.13 seconds) and Sullivan Central’s Mason Sanders (fifth, boys 3,200, 9:48.80) also had top-five finishes in the event.

PREP SOFTBALL

Lee overwhelms Union

A home run by Chloe Calton highlighted Lee High’s 7-4 Mountain 7 District win over Union on Saturday.

