LOCAL BRIEFS: Arrington, Vikings win Three Rivers titles

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU to host “Buc Madness”

The ETSU men’s and women’s basketball teams will host “Buc Madness”, a preseason tip-off event, tonight, Oct. 20 at Brooks Gym. It is free and open to the public beginning at 7 p.m.

Fans will be treated to a three-point shooting contest and a dunk show, along with various skills competitions. In addition, there will be plenty of opportunities to win prizes, while everyone in attendance will receive the 2021-22 team schedule posters.

Desmond Oliver is the new men’s basketball coach at ETSU, while Simon Harris is in his first season with the women’s program.

COLLEGE GOLF

King concludes fall seasons

Kornbongkoat Sararat followed up a 77 with a 74 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 10th in the Music City Invitational in Murfreesboro. King finished seventh out of 16 teams.

Samuel Trueba fired a three-day tally of 214 to finish in 14th at the Donald Ross Intercollegiate on Tuesday in Morgantown, N.C. King finished ninth out of 18 teams.

Both teams return to the links in February in St. Augustine, Fla.