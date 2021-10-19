LOCAL BRIEFS: Arrington, Vikings win Three Rivers titles

Prep Cross Country
Arrington, Vikings win Three Rivers titles
Tennessee High junior Zoe Arrington captured the Three Rivers Conference meet individual girls title, while also leading the Vikings to the team crown as well.
Arrington (19:40.87) finished in first place, ahead of Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery (21:57.64). Tennessee High had four of the top seven runners to take the team title ahead of second place Volunteer.
Ethyn Council (17:55.60) won the Three Rivers Conference boys crown, leading Volunteer to the team crown ahead of Sullivan East. The Patriots were led by Jacob Witcher (18:23.80), who placed second.
Taylor leads Wolves on trails
Cara Taylor led the contingent from West Ridge with an eighth place finish among the girls in the Big 5 Championship at Fenders Farm on Tuesday in Jonesborough.
Taylor finished in 20:08.1 Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan won the girls race in 18:35.8. David Crockett (51) defeated Dobyns-Bennett (55) to win the girls team title.
Seth Wolfe (18:54.9) was the top boys competitor from West Ridge, finishing in 24th place. Alexander Quackenbush (16:29.5) led Daniel Boone, which had the top five finishers for a perfect score of 15.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Former E&H assistant fired at Wazzu
Craig Stutzmann, a former assistant coach at Emory & Henry College, was one of four assistant coaches – in addition to head coach Nick Rolovich – who were fired by Washington State on Monday for refusing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stutzmann, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Cougars, served in those same roles at Emory & Henry in 2014-15.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Tusculum trounces UVa-Wise
Tusculum needed just 58 minutes to overpower the University of Virginia’s College at Wise for a 25-6, 25-16, 25-16 South Atlantic Conference win.
Sydney Byrd (Sullivan East) had a kill for Tusculum.
UVa-Wise (4-16, 0-13) received four kills apiece from Morgan Blevins (Abingdon) and Adison Minor (Tennessee High) with Minor also recording nine digs.
St. Andrews swarms Wasps
St. Andrews College of the NAIA Appalachian Athletic Conference earned a 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 win over the Emory & Henry College Wasps.
E&H (8-11) received 12 kills and two blocks from Carley Williams (Tennessee High), while Camden Jones (Virginia High) added seven kills and two blocks.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU to host “Buc Madness”
The ETSU men’s and women’s basketball teams will host “Buc Madness”, a preseason tip-off event, tonight, Oct. 20 at Brooks Gym. It is free and open to the public beginning at 7 p.m.
Fans will be treated to a three-point shooting contest and a dunk show, along with various skills competitions. In addition, there will be plenty of opportunities to win prizes, while everyone in attendance will receive the 2021-22 team schedule posters.
Desmond Oliver is the new men’s basketball coach at ETSU, while Simon Harris is in his first season with the women’s program.
COLLEGE GOLF
King concludes fall seasons
Kornbongkoat Sararat followed up a 77 with a 74 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 10th in the Music City Invitational in Murfreesboro. King finished seventh out of 16 teams.
Samuel Trueba fired a three-day tally of 214 to finish in 14th at the Donald Ross Intercollegiate on Tuesday in Morgantown, N.C. King finished ninth out of 18 teams.
Both teams return to the links in February in St. Augustine, Fla.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
King inducts Class of 2021
Three All-Americans, a conference championship team, and one of the most dominant women’s basketball players in school history comprised the King Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
The class includes All-Americans Amanda (Davis) Williamson (track & field), Lauren (Perrin) Rudd (women’s volleyball) and Alex Mendy (men’s soccer), as well as Melissa Ervin (women’s basketball) and the 1979-80 men’s basketball team.